Waterproofing Membranes Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | Firestone Building Products, Soprema Group, Sika

“

The report titled Global Waterproofing Membranes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproofing Membranes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproofing Membranes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproofing Membranes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproofing Membranes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproofing Membranes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3474282/global-and-japan-waterproofing-membranes-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproofing Membranes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproofing Membranes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproofing Membranes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproofing Membranes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproofing Membranes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproofing Membranes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Firestone Building Products, Soprema Group, Sika, DuPont, GAF Materials, Johns Manville, Renolit, Fosroc International, Solmax International, Chryso, Copernit, Derbigum, GCP Applied Technologies, IKO Industries, Isomat, Juta, Laticrete International, Mapei International, Noble, Paul Bauder, Schluter System

Market Segmentation by Product: Sheet Based Membranes

Liquid Applied Membranes



Market Segmentation by Application: Roofing and Walls

Building Structures

Waste and Water Management

Tunnels and Landfills

Bridges and Highways



The Waterproofing Membranes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproofing Membranes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproofing Membranes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproofing Membranes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproofing Membranes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproofing Membranes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproofing Membranes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproofing Membranes market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3474282/global-and-japan-waterproofing-membranes-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sheet Based Membranes

1.2.3 Liquid Applied Membranes

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Roofing and Walls

1.3.3 Building Structures

1.3.4 Waste and Water Management

1.3.5 Tunnels and Landfills

1.3.6 Bridges and Highways

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Waterproofing Membranes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Waterproofing Membranes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproofing Membranes Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Waterproofing Membranes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterproofing Membranes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterproofing Membranes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Waterproofing Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Waterproofing Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Waterproofing Membranes Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Waterproofing Membranes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Waterproofing Membranes Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Waterproofing Membranes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Waterproofing Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Firestone Building Products

12.1.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information

12.1.2 Firestone Building Products Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Firestone Building Products Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Firestone Building Products Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.1.5 Firestone Building Products Recent Development

12.2 Soprema Group

12.2.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Soprema Group Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Soprema Group Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.2.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

12.3 Sika

12.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

12.3.2 Sika Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Sika Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Sika Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.3.5 Sika Recent Development

12.4 DuPont

12.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information

12.4.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DuPont Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DuPont Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.4.5 DuPont Recent Development

12.5 GAF Materials

12.5.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information

12.5.2 GAF Materials Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 GAF Materials Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 GAF Materials Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.5.5 GAF Materials Recent Development

12.6 Johns Manville

12.6.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.6.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Johns Manville Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Johns Manville Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.6.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

12.7 Renolit

12.7.1 Renolit Corporation Information

12.7.2 Renolit Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Renolit Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Renolit Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.7.5 Renolit Recent Development

12.8 Fosroc International

12.8.1 Fosroc International Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fosroc International Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fosroc International Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fosroc International Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.8.5 Fosroc International Recent Development

12.9 Solmax International

12.9.1 Solmax International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Solmax International Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Solmax International Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Solmax International Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.9.5 Solmax International Recent Development

12.10 Chryso

12.10.1 Chryso Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chryso Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Chryso Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Chryso Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.10.5 Chryso Recent Development

12.11 Firestone Building Products

12.11.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information

12.11.2 Firestone Building Products Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Firestone Building Products Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Firestone Building Products Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered

12.11.5 Firestone Building Products Recent Development

12.12 Derbigum

12.12.1 Derbigum Corporation Information

12.12.2 Derbigum Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Derbigum Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Derbigum Products Offered

12.12.5 Derbigum Recent Development

12.13 GCP Applied Technologies

12.13.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information

12.13.2 GCP Applied Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 GCP Applied Technologies Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 GCP Applied Technologies Products Offered

12.13.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development

12.14 IKO Industries

12.14.1 IKO Industries Corporation Information

12.14.2 IKO Industries Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 IKO Industries Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 IKO Industries Products Offered

12.14.5 IKO Industries Recent Development

12.15 Isomat

12.15.1 Isomat Corporation Information

12.15.2 Isomat Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Isomat Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Isomat Products Offered

12.15.5 Isomat Recent Development

12.16 Juta

12.16.1 Juta Corporation Information

12.16.2 Juta Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Juta Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Juta Products Offered

12.16.5 Juta Recent Development

12.17 Laticrete International

12.17.1 Laticrete International Corporation Information

12.17.2 Laticrete International Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Laticrete International Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Laticrete International Products Offered

12.17.5 Laticrete International Recent Development

12.18 Mapei International

12.18.1 Mapei International Corporation Information

12.18.2 Mapei International Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Mapei International Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Mapei International Products Offered

12.18.5 Mapei International Recent Development

12.19 Noble

12.19.1 Noble Corporation Information

12.19.2 Noble Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Noble Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Noble Products Offered

12.19.5 Noble Recent Development

12.20 Paul Bauder

12.20.1 Paul Bauder Corporation Information

12.20.2 Paul Bauder Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Paul Bauder Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Paul Bauder Products Offered

12.20.5 Paul Bauder Recent Development

12.21 Schluter System

12.21.1 Schluter System Corporation Information

12.21.2 Schluter System Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Schluter System Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Schluter System Products Offered

12.21.5 Schluter System Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Waterproofing Membranes Industry Trends

13.2 Waterproofing Membranes Market Drivers

13.3 Waterproofing Membranes Market Challenges

13.4 Waterproofing Membranes Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Waterproofing Membranes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3474282/global-and-japan-waterproofing-membranes-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”