Waterproofing Membranes Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | Firestone Building Products, Soprema Group, Sika

The report titled Global Waterproofing Membranes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproofing Membranes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproofing Membranes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproofing Membranes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproofing Membranes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproofing Membranes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproofing Membranes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproofing Membranes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproofing Membranes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproofing Membranes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproofing Membranes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproofing Membranes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Firestone Building Products, Soprema Group, Sika, DuPont, GAF Materials, Johns Manville, Renolit, Fosroc International, Solmax International, Chryso, Copernit, Derbigum, GCP Applied Technologies, IKO Industries, Isomat, Juta, Laticrete International, Mapei International, Noble, Paul Bauder, Schluter System
Market Segmentation by Product: Sheet Based Membranes
Liquid Applied Membranes
Market Segmentation by Application: Roofing and Walls
Building Structures
Waste and Water Management
Tunnels and Landfills
Bridges and Highways
The Waterproofing Membranes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproofing Membranes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproofing Membranes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Waterproofing Membranes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproofing Membranes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Waterproofing Membranes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproofing Membranes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproofing Membranes market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Waterproofing Membranes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Sheet Based Membranes
1.2.3 Liquid Applied Membranes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Roofing and Walls
1.3.3 Building Structures
1.3.4 Waste and Water Management
1.3.5 Tunnels and Landfills
1.3.6 Bridges and Highways
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Waterproofing Membranes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Waterproofing Membranes Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Waterproofing Membranes Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Waterproofing Membranes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Waterproofing Membranes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Waterproofing Membranes Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Waterproofing Membranes Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Waterproofing Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Waterproofing Membranes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Waterproofing Membranes Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Waterproofing Membranes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Waterproofing Membranes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Waterproofing Membranes Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Waterproofing Membranes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Waterproofing Membranes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Waterproofing Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membranes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membranes Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Firestone Building Products
12.1.1 Firestone Building Products Corporation Information
12.1.2 Firestone Building Products Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Firestone Building Products Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Firestone Building Products Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered
12.1.5 Firestone Building Products Recent Development
12.2 Soprema Group
12.2.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Soprema Group Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Soprema Group Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered
12.2.5 Soprema Group Recent Development
12.3 Sika
12.3.1 Sika Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sika Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Sika Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Sika Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered
12.3.5 Sika Recent Development
12.4 DuPont
12.4.1 DuPont Corporation Information
12.4.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 DuPont Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 DuPont Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered
12.4.5 DuPont Recent Development
12.5 GAF Materials
12.5.1 GAF Materials Corporation Information
12.5.2 GAF Materials Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 GAF Materials Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 GAF Materials Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered
12.5.5 GAF Materials Recent Development
12.6 Johns Manville
12.6.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information
12.6.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Johns Manville Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Johns Manville Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered
12.6.5 Johns Manville Recent Development
12.7 Renolit
12.7.1 Renolit Corporation Information
12.7.2 Renolit Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Renolit Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Renolit Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered
12.7.5 Renolit Recent Development
12.8 Fosroc International
12.8.1 Fosroc International Corporation Information
12.8.2 Fosroc International Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Fosroc International Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Fosroc International Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered
12.8.5 Fosroc International Recent Development
12.9 Solmax International
12.9.1 Solmax International Corporation Information
12.9.2 Solmax International Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Solmax International Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Solmax International Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered
12.9.5 Solmax International Recent Development
12.10 Chryso
12.10.1 Chryso Corporation Information
12.10.2 Chryso Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Chryso Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Chryso Waterproofing Membranes Products Offered
12.10.5 Chryso Recent Development
12.12 Derbigum
12.12.1 Derbigum Corporation Information
12.12.2 Derbigum Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Derbigum Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Derbigum Products Offered
12.12.5 Derbigum Recent Development
12.13 GCP Applied Technologies
12.13.1 GCP Applied Technologies Corporation Information
12.13.2 GCP Applied Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 GCP Applied Technologies Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 GCP Applied Technologies Products Offered
12.13.5 GCP Applied Technologies Recent Development
12.14 IKO Industries
12.14.1 IKO Industries Corporation Information
12.14.2 IKO Industries Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 IKO Industries Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 IKO Industries Products Offered
12.14.5 IKO Industries Recent Development
12.15 Isomat
12.15.1 Isomat Corporation Information
12.15.2 Isomat Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Isomat Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Isomat Products Offered
12.15.5 Isomat Recent Development
12.16 Juta
12.16.1 Juta Corporation Information
12.16.2 Juta Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Juta Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Juta Products Offered
12.16.5 Juta Recent Development
12.17 Laticrete International
12.17.1 Laticrete International Corporation Information
12.17.2 Laticrete International Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Laticrete International Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Laticrete International Products Offered
12.17.5 Laticrete International Recent Development
12.18 Mapei International
12.18.1 Mapei International Corporation Information
12.18.2 Mapei International Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Mapei International Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Mapei International Products Offered
12.18.5 Mapei International Recent Development
12.19 Noble
12.19.1 Noble Corporation Information
12.19.2 Noble Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Noble Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Noble Products Offered
12.19.5 Noble Recent Development
12.20 Paul Bauder
12.20.1 Paul Bauder Corporation Information
12.20.2 Paul Bauder Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Paul Bauder Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Paul Bauder Products Offered
12.20.5 Paul Bauder Recent Development
12.21 Schluter System
12.21.1 Schluter System Corporation Information
12.21.2 Schluter System Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Schluter System Waterproofing Membranes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Schluter System Products Offered
12.21.5 Schluter System Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Waterproofing Membranes Industry Trends
13.2 Waterproofing Membranes Market Drivers
13.3 Waterproofing Membranes Market Challenges
13.4 Waterproofing Membranes Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Waterproofing Membranes Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
