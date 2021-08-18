Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2021-2027 | Ashland, BASF, Clariant

“

The report titled Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Active Ingredients in Personal Care report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Active Ingredients in Personal Care report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Ashland, BASF, Clariant, Cp Kelco (Huber), Eastman Chemical, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Evonik, Gattefossé, Givaudan, Lonza, Lonza Group, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Sederma, Seppic, Sonneborn, Symrise, United-Guardian, Vantage Specialty Ingredients

Market Segmentation by Product: Natural

Synthetic



Market Segmentation by Application: Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Others



The Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Active Ingredients in Personal Care market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Active Ingredients in Personal Care industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Active Ingredients in Personal Care market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Natural

1.2.3 Synthetic

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Skin Care

1.3.3 Hair Care

1.3.4 Oral Care

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Active Ingredients in Personal Care Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Active Ingredients in Personal Care Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Active Ingredients in Personal Care Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Active Ingredients in Personal Care Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Active Ingredients in Personal Care Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Active Ingredients in Personal Care Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Active Ingredients in Personal Care Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Active Ingredients in Personal Care Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Active Ingredients in Personal Care Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ashland

12.1.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ashland Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ashland Active Ingredients in Personal Care Products Offered

12.1.5 Ashland Recent Development

12.2 BASF

12.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BASF Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 BASF Active Ingredients in Personal Care Products Offered

12.2.5 BASF Recent Development

12.3 Clariant

12.3.1 Clariant Corporation Information

12.3.2 Clariant Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Clariant Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Clariant Active Ingredients in Personal Care Products Offered

12.3.5 Clariant Recent Development

12.4 Cp Kelco (Huber)

12.4.1 Cp Kelco (Huber) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cp Kelco (Huber) Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Cp Kelco (Huber) Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cp Kelco (Huber) Active Ingredients in Personal Care Products Offered

12.4.5 Cp Kelco (Huber) Recent Development

12.5 Eastman Chemical

12.5.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eastman Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Eastman Chemical Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Eastman Chemical Active Ingredients in Personal Care Products Offered

12.5.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

12.6 Emery Oleochemicals Group

12.6.1 Emery Oleochemicals Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Emery Oleochemicals Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Emery Oleochemicals Group Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Emery Oleochemicals Group Active Ingredients in Personal Care Products Offered

12.6.5 Emery Oleochemicals Group Recent Development

12.7 Evonik

12.7.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.7.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Evonik Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Evonik Active Ingredients in Personal Care Products Offered

12.7.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.8 Gattefossé

12.8.1 Gattefossé Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gattefossé Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Gattefossé Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Gattefossé Active Ingredients in Personal Care Products Offered

12.8.5 Gattefossé Recent Development

12.9 Givaudan

12.9.1 Givaudan Corporation Information

12.9.2 Givaudan Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Givaudan Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Givaudan Active Ingredients in Personal Care Products Offered

12.9.5 Givaudan Recent Development

12.10 Lonza

12.10.1 Lonza Corporation Information

12.10.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Lonza Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Lonza Active Ingredients in Personal Care Products Offered

12.10.5 Lonza Recent Development

12.12 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics

12.12.1 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Products Offered

12.12.5 Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Recent Development

12.13 Sederma

12.13.1 Sederma Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sederma Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Sederma Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sederma Products Offered

12.13.5 Sederma Recent Development

12.14 Seppic

12.14.1 Seppic Corporation Information

12.14.2 Seppic Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Seppic Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Seppic Products Offered

12.14.5 Seppic Recent Development

12.15 Sonneborn

12.15.1 Sonneborn Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sonneborn Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sonneborn Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sonneborn Products Offered

12.15.5 Sonneborn Recent Development

12.16 Symrise

12.16.1 Symrise Corporation Information

12.16.2 Symrise Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Symrise Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Symrise Products Offered

12.16.5 Symrise Recent Development

12.17 United-Guardian

12.17.1 United-Guardian Corporation Information

12.17.2 United-Guardian Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 United-Guardian Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 United-Guardian Products Offered

12.17.5 United-Guardian Recent Development

12.18 Vantage Specialty Ingredients

12.18.1 Vantage Specialty Ingredients Corporation Information

12.18.2 Vantage Specialty Ingredients Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Vantage Specialty Ingredients Active Ingredients in Personal Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Vantage Specialty Ingredients Products Offered

12.18.5 Vantage Specialty Ingredients Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Industry Trends

13.2 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Drivers

13.3 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Challenges

13.4 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Active Ingredients in Personal Care Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”