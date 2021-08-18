Global Edible Films Trends and Forecast 2021| Tate & Lyle PLC, Dupont, Ashland INC.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Edible Films market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Edible Films Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Edible Films market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Edible Films market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Edible Films market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Edible Films market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Edible Films market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Edible Films market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Edible Films market.

Edible Films Market Leading Players: , Tate & Lyle PLC, Dupont, Ashland INC., Ingredion INC., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill Inc., Devro Plc., Kerry Group PLC, Nagase & Co. Ltd., FMC Corporation, MonoSol, LLC., CP Kelco, WikiCell Designs Inc., FUERST DAY LAWSON HOLDINGS LIMITED, W Hydrocolloids, Inc., Watson Foods CO. INC., Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (RPM International), Pace International LLC., Proinec (Production and Innovation on Edible Coatings, SL), Takikawa Oblate Corporation, Limited

Product Type: Protein

Polysaccharides

Lipids

Others

By Application: Dairy Products

Nutritional Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat

Poultry & Fish

Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Edible Films market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Edible Films market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Edible Films market?

• How will the global Edible Films market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Edible Films market?

Table of Contents

1 Edible Films Market Overview

1.1 Edible Films Product Overview

1.2 Edible Films Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Protein

1.2.2 Polysaccharides

1.2.3 Lipids

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Edible Films Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Edible Films Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Edible Films Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Edible Films Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Edible Films Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Edible Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Edible Films Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Edible Films Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Edible Films Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Edible Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Edible Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Edible Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Edible Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Edible Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Edible Films Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Edible Films Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Edible Films Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Edible Films Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Edible Films Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Edible Films Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Edible Films Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Edible Films Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Edible Films Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Edible Films as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Edible Films Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Edible Films Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Edible Films Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Edible Films Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Edible Films Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Edible Films Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Edible Films Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Edible Films Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Edible Films Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Edible Films Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Edible Films Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Edible Films Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Edible Films by Application

4.1 Edible Films Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Dairy Products

4.1.2 Nutritional Products

4.1.3 Bakery and Confectionary

4.1.4 Fruits & Vegetables

4.1.5 Meat, Poultry & Fish

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Edible Films Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Edible Films Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Edible Films Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Edible Films Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Edible Films Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Edible Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Edible Films Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Edible Films Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Edible Films Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Edible Films Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Edible Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Edible Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Edible Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Edible Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Edible Films Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Edible Films by Country

5.1 North America Edible Films Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Edible Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Edible Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Edible Films Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Edible Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Edible Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Edible Films by Country

6.1 Europe Edible Films Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Edible Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Edible Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Edible Films Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Edible Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Edible Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Edible Films by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Edible Films Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Edible Films Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Edible Films Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Edible Films Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Edible Films Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Edible Films Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Edible Films by Country

8.1 Latin America Edible Films Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Edible Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Edible Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Edible Films Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Edible Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Edible Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Edible Films by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Films Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Films Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Films Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Films Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Films Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Films Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Edible Films Business

10.1 Tate & Lyle PLC

10.1.1 Tate & Lyle PLC Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tate & Lyle PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tate & Lyle PLC Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tate & Lyle PLC Edible Films Products Offered

10.1.5 Tate & Lyle PLC Recent Development

10.2 Dupont

10.2.1 Dupont Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dupont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Dupont Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Tate & Lyle PLC Edible Films Products Offered

10.2.5 Dupont Recent Development

10.3 Ashland INC.

10.3.1 Ashland INC. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ashland INC. Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ashland INC. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ashland INC. Edible Films Products Offered

10.3.5 Ashland INC. Recent Development

10.4 Ingredion INC.

10.4.1 Ingredion INC. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Ingredion INC. Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Ingredion INC. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Ingredion INC. Edible Films Products Offered

10.4.5 Ingredion INC. Recent Development

10.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

10.5.1 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Edible Films Products Offered

10.5.5 Koninklijke DSM N.V. Recent Development

10.6 Cargill Inc.

10.6.1 Cargill Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cargill Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Cargill Inc. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Cargill Inc. Edible Films Products Offered

10.6.5 Cargill Inc. Recent Development

10.7 Devro Plc.

10.7.1 Devro Plc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Devro Plc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Devro Plc. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Devro Plc. Edible Films Products Offered

10.7.5 Devro Plc. Recent Development

10.8 Kerry Group PLC

10.8.1 Kerry Group PLC Corporation Information

10.8.2 Kerry Group PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Kerry Group PLC Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Kerry Group PLC Edible Films Products Offered

10.8.5 Kerry Group PLC Recent Development

10.9 Nagase & Co. Ltd.

10.9.1 Nagase & Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nagase & Co. Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Nagase & Co. Ltd. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Nagase & Co. Ltd. Edible Films Products Offered

10.9.5 Nagase & Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 FMC Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Edible Films Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 FMC Corporation Edible Films Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 FMC Corporation Recent Development

10.11 MonoSol, LLC.

10.11.1 MonoSol, LLC. Corporation Information

10.11.2 MonoSol, LLC. Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 MonoSol, LLC. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 MonoSol, LLC. Edible Films Products Offered

10.11.5 MonoSol, LLC. Recent Development

10.12 CP Kelco

10.12.1 CP Kelco Corporation Information

10.12.2 CP Kelco Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 CP Kelco Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 CP Kelco Edible Films Products Offered

10.12.5 CP Kelco Recent Development

10.13 WikiCell Designs Inc.

10.13.1 WikiCell Designs Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 WikiCell Designs Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 WikiCell Designs Inc. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 WikiCell Designs Inc. Edible Films Products Offered

10.13.5 WikiCell Designs Inc. Recent Development

10.14 FUERST DAY LAWSON HOLDINGS LIMITED

10.14.1 FUERST DAY LAWSON HOLDINGS LIMITED Corporation Information

10.14.2 FUERST DAY LAWSON HOLDINGS LIMITED Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 FUERST DAY LAWSON HOLDINGS LIMITED Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 FUERST DAY LAWSON HOLDINGS LIMITED Edible Films Products Offered

10.14.5 FUERST DAY LAWSON HOLDINGS LIMITED Recent Development

10.15 W Hydrocolloids, Inc.

10.15.1 W Hydrocolloids, Inc. Corporation Information

10.15.2 W Hydrocolloids, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 W Hydrocolloids, Inc. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 W Hydrocolloids, Inc. Edible Films Products Offered

10.15.5 W Hydrocolloids, Inc. Recent Development

10.16 Watson Foods CO. INC.

10.16.1 Watson Foods CO. INC. Corporation Information

10.16.2 Watson Foods CO. INC. Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Watson Foods CO. INC. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Watson Foods CO. INC. Edible Films Products Offered

10.16.5 Watson Foods CO. INC. Recent Development

10.17 Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (RPM International)

10.17.1 Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (RPM International) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (RPM International) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (RPM International) Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (RPM International) Edible Films Products Offered

10.17.5 Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (RPM International) Recent Development

10.18 Pace International LLC.

10.18.1 Pace International LLC. Corporation Information

10.18.2 Pace International LLC. Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Pace International LLC. Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Pace International LLC. Edible Films Products Offered

10.18.5 Pace International LLC. Recent Development

10.19 Proinec (Production and Innovation on Edible Coatings, SL)

10.19.1 Proinec (Production and Innovation on Edible Coatings, SL) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Proinec (Production and Innovation on Edible Coatings, SL) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Proinec (Production and Innovation on Edible Coatings, SL) Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Proinec (Production and Innovation on Edible Coatings, SL) Edible Films Products Offered

10.19.5 Proinec (Production and Innovation on Edible Coatings, SL) Recent Development

10.20 Takikawa Oblate Corporation, Limited

10.20.1 Takikawa Oblate Corporation, Limited Corporation Information

10.20.2 Takikawa Oblate Corporation, Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Takikawa Oblate Corporation, Limited Edible Films Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Takikawa Oblate Corporation, Limited Edible Films Products Offered

10.20.5 Takikawa Oblate Corporation, Limited Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Edible Films Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Edible Films Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Edible Films Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Edible Films Distributors

12.3 Edible Films Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

“