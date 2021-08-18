Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market: Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies by DelveInsight

Psoriasis is recognized as the most prevalent immune-mediated inflammatory disease, involving skin and joints and associated with abnormalities of other systems. Even though the condition is not life-threatening, it is difficult to treat and response rates vary widely.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some key facts of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Report are:

According to Delveinsight’s estimates, the therapeutic market of psoriasis in the seven major markets is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period (2021–2030).

during the forecast period (2021–2030). According to Delveinsight’s estimates, the total prevalent population of psoriasis in the seven major markets was 15,450,712 cases in 2020.

According to the World Psoriasis Day Consortium, 125 million people worldwide, i.e., 2–3% of the total population, have psoriasis.

United States accounted for ~6.6 Million prevalent cases of plaque psoriasis in 2020.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), plaque psoriasis is the most common type of psoriasis and, affects between 58% and 97% of all patients.

According to available literature, psoriasis affects both males and females equally.

Scope of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Market Report are:

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis epidemiology and Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Chronic Plaque Psoriasis market.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis is one of the most frequent chronic inflammatory dermatoses in the world, with variable prevalence globally. Important factors in the variation of the prevalence of psoriasis include age, gender, geography, and ethnicity, probably due to genetic and environmental factors. Higher prevalence rates have been reported at higher latitudes and in Caucasians compared with other ethnic groups.

Treatment modalities are chosen based on disease severity, relevant comorbidities, patient preference (including cost and convenience), efficacy, and evaluation of individual patient response. Although there is no cure for psoriasis, there are multiple effective treatment options, and topical therapy is the standard of care for treatment. Mild to moderate psoriasis can be treated topically with a combination of glucocorticoids, vitamin D analogues, and phototherapy. Systemic treatment, which includes immune-suppressants and biologics, are required in moderate-to-severe cases.

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Companies covered:

UCB

Dermavant Sciences

Bristol Myers Squibb

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Pfizer

Merck

And Many Others

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Therapies are:

Bimekizumab

Tapinarof

Deucravacitinib

ARQ-151

BI 730357

Brepocitinib (PF-06700841)

PF-06826647

Sonelokimab

And Many others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Chronic Plaque Psoriasis: Market Overview at a Glance Chronic Plaque Psoriasis: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Marketed Products

Emerging Therapies

Chronic Plaque Psoriasis: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chronic Plaque Psoriasis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm focused exclusively on the life science segment.

