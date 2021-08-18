Acute Gout Flare Market: Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

Gout is an inflammatory arthritis that is triggered by the crystallization of monosodium urate (MSU) inside the joints and is preceded by hyperuricemia. Gout progresses in 4 stages: Asymptomatic hyperuriceamia, Acute gout flare/attack, intercritical period, and if left untreated the disease reaches the Chronic tophaceous gout. In general, Gout is a manageable disease, if diagnosed and treated properly.
Gout flares lead to substantial morbidity by causing severe pain, reduced quality of life, decreased physical function as the patients experience symptoms such as severe pain and inflammation in one or more joints. Epidemiology studies shoe that Gout has become more prevalent over the past few decades, affecting over 3% of adults in the US.
DelveInsight’s “Acute gout Flare Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute gout Flare , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute gout Flare market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
Request for Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-gout-flare-market
Some key facts of Acute gout Flare Market Report are:
- As per National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the prevalence of gout was 3.9% among US adults, which corresponds to an estimated 9.2 million adults with gout in 2015–2016.
- The EPISER 2016 (Study of the prevalence of rheumatic diseases in adult population) study in Spain, says that gout has a prevalence of more than 2.6% in Spanish adult population
- Gout accounts for approximately 7 million ambulatory visits in the United States annually at a cost of nearly $1 billion
- Based on gender, Gout is three times more prevalent in males than females.
- The incidence of hyperuricemia, a primary risk factor for Gout, is increasing in all western countries
- As per DelveInsight’s analysis, it is estimated that older adults are at increased risk for Gout, compared to other age groups.
Request for Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-gout-flare-market
Scope of the Acute gout Flare Market Report
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Acute gout Flare , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Acute gout Flare epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Acute gout Flare are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Acute gout Flare market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Acute gout Flare market
Acute gout Flare Risk factors include genetics, age, sex, and diet. These factors may contribute to a high serum uric acid level, which is currently defined as a value of at least 6.8 mg per dL (405 μmol per L). Hyperuricemia is a primary risk factor for gout. Gout is more prevalent in males than females; It affects adults more than 60 years of age than younger population; Genetic pre-disposition for Gout, plays a vital role in disease progression. Excessive consumption of foods such as red meat, seafood, sugar-sweetened soft drinks, fructose and alcohol increase the risk of developing hyperuricemia.
Request for Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-gout-flare-market
Acute gout Flare Companies covered:
- Olatec Therapeutics
- Selecta Biosciences
- JW Pharmaceuticals
- Novartis
- Savient Pharmaceuticals
- Sobi/Biovitrum
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- AstraZeneca
- Merck
- Teijin Pharma Ltd
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- And Many Others
- Dapansutrile
- SEL-212
- URC-102
- Anakinra
- And Many Others
Request for Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/acute-gout-flare-market
Table of Contents:
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Acute gout Flare
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Acute gout Flare
- Acute gout Flare: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Acute gout Flare Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Acute gout Flare Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
- Acute gout Flare: Disease Background and Overview
- Patient Journey
- Acute gout Flare Epidemiology and Patient Population
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Acute gout Flare Treatment and Management
8.2. Acute gout Flare Treatment Algorithm
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Acute gout Flare Treatment
- Marketed Products
List to be continued in report
- Emerging Therapies
List to be continued in report
- Acute gout Flare: Seven Major Market Analysis
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Acute gout Flare
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/angelman-syndrome-market-forecast
Other Reports:
- Airway Stent Market
- Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma Market
- Barett Esophagus Market
- Aortic Stenosis Market
- Chemotherapy Induced Diarrhea Market
- Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market
- Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) Market
- Bladder pain syndrome Market
- Cardiac Arrythmia Market
- Cardiorenal Syndrome Market
- Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market
- Central Retinal Venous Occulsion Market
- Foot and Ankle Devices Market
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.
Media Contact
Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Contact Person: Ankit Nigam
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +19193216187
City: Albany
State: New York
Country: United States
Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/