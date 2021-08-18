Acute Gout Flare Market: Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

Gout is an inflammatory arthritis that is triggered by the crystallization of monosodium urate (MSU) inside the joints and is preceded by hyperuricemia. Gout progresses in 4 stages: Asymptomatic hyperuriceamia, Acute gout flare/attack, intercritical period, and if left untreated the disease reaches the Chronic tophaceous gout. In general, Gout is a manageable disease, if diagnosed and treated properly.

Gout flares lead to substantial morbidity by causing severe pain, reduced quality of life, decreased physical function as the patients experience symptoms such as severe pain and inflammation in one or more joints. Epidemiology studies shoe that Gout has become more prevalent over the past few decades, affecting over 3% of adults in the US.

DelveInsight’s “Acute gout Flare Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute gout Flare , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute gout Flare market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some key facts of Acute gout Flare Market Report are:

As per National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the prevalence of gout was 3.9% among US adults, which corresponds to an estimated 9.2 million adults with gout in 2015–2016.

The EPISER 2016 (Study of the prevalence of rheumatic diseases in adult population) study in Spain, says that gout has a prevalence of more than 2.6% in Spanish adult population

Gout accounts for approximately 7 million ambulatory visits in the United States annually at a cost of nearly $1 billion

Based on gender, Gout is three times more prevalent in males than females.

The incidence of hyperuricemia, a primary risk factor for Gout, is increasing in all western countries

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, it is estimated that older adults are at increased risk for Gout, compared to other age groups.

Scope of the Acute gout Flare Market Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Acute gout Flare , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Acute gout Flare epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Acute gout Flare are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Acute gout Flare market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Acute gout Flare market

Acute gout Flare Risk factors include genetics, age, sex, and diet. These factors may contribute to a high serum uric acid level, which is currently defined as a value of at least 6.8 mg per dL (405 μmol per L). Hyperuricemia is a primary risk factor for gout. Gout is more prevalent in males than females; It affects adults more than 60 years of age than younger population; Genetic pre-disposition for Gout, plays a vital role in disease progression. Excessive consumption of foods such as red meat, seafood, sugar-sweetened soft drinks, fructose and alcohol increase the risk of developing hyperuricemia.

Acute gout Flare Companies covered:

Olatec Therapeutics

Selecta Biosciences

JW Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Savient Pharmaceuticals

Sobi/Biovitrum

Takeda Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca

Merck

Teijin Pharma Ltd

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

And Many Others

Acute gout Flare Therapies:

Dapansutrile

SEL-212

URC-102

Anakinra

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Acute gout Flare Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Acute gout Flare Acute gout Flare: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Acute gout Flare Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Acute gout Flare Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Acute gout Flare: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Acute gout Flare Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Acute gout Flare Treatment and Management

8.2. Acute gout Flare Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Acute gout Flare Treatment Marketed Products

Emerging Therapies

Acute gout Flare: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Acute gout Flare KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

