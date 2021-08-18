Cervical Dystonia Market: Industry Analysis, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s “Cervical Dystonia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Cervical Dystonia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cervical Dystonia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some key facts of the Cervical Dystonia Market:

According to DelveInsight analysis, the prevalence of cervical dystonia, was found to be 0.009% (8.9 per 100,000 persons). In 2017, the prevalence of 0.006% (5.7 per 100,000) in European countries. Cervical dystonia was commonest in patients aged 35–54 years with a prevalence of 44.8 per 1,000,000. Approximately 3 in every 10,000 people (about 90,000) people in the United States are known to suffer from Spasmodic Torticollis.

Key facts of the Cervical Dystonia Market report:

Cervical Dystonia market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Cervical Dystonia epidemiology and Cervical Dystonia market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.) Cervical Dystonia market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies. Cervical Dystonia market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM. Cervical Dystonia market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Cervical Dystonia market.

“According to Delveinsight, A female predominance was noted for most of the primary dystonias with a male to female ratio (M: F) ranging from 1:1.48 to 1:3..”

Cervical Dystonia (CD) is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by involuntary contractions of the cervical musculature that lead to abnormal movements and postures of the head. In some cases, these abnormal contractions may be sustained or continuous; in others, they may be present as spasms that can resemble tremor.

The pattern of neck muscle involvement in patients with CD is variable, leading to clinically heterogeneous directional presentations, such as torticollis, laterocollis, retrocollis, or anterocollis. Individuals may also have additional signs and symptoms, such as shoulder elevation, neck/shoulder pain, head oscillation due to dystonic tremor produced by uneven contractions of the cervical muscles, arm tremor, and use sensory tricks.

According to National Organizations of Rare Disorders (NORD), cervical dystonia affects women approximately twice as often as men. It is the most common form of focal dystonia in an office setting. Cervical dystonia may affect individuals of any age, but typically develops in people between 40 and 60 years of age.

Some of the key companies working on Cervical Dystonia Market are:

Ipsen

Allergan

Revance Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics

And Many Others.

The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Cervical Dystonia treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Cervical Dystonia Drugs Covered:

Dysport

Botox (OnabotulinumtoxinA)

RT002

Dipraglurant-ER

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Report Introduction Cervical Dystonia: Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. 7 Major Market Size of Cervical Dystonia in 2017

2.2. 7 Major Market Size of Cervical Dystonia in 2030

Disease Background and Overview: Cervical Dystonia

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Causes

3.3. Pathophysiology

3.4. Symptoms

3.5. Risk Factor

3.6. Diagnosis

Epidemiology and Patient Population Cervical Dystonia: Country- Wise Epidemiology Treatment & Medical Practices Marketed Drugs

To be continued in the report…

Emerging Therapies

To be continued in the report…

Cervical Dystonia: Market Size 7MMCervical Dystonia: Country-Wise Market Analysis Report Methodology

11.1. Sources Used

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

