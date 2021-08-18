Global Fruit Yogurts Market Sizes 2021| General Mills, Nestle SA, Danone

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Fruit Yogurts market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Fruit Yogurts Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Fruit Yogurts market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Fruit Yogurts market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Fruit Yogurts market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Fruit Yogurts market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Fruit Yogurts market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Fruit Yogurts market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Fruit Yogurts market.

Fruit Yogurts Market Leading Players: , General Mills, Nestle SA, Danone, Kraft Foods Group, Yakult Honsha, Ultima Foods, Chobani, LLC, Sodiaal, Muller UK & Ireland Group, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods, Parmalat S.p.A, Juhayna Food Industries, Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd, Chi Limited, Brookside Dairy Limited, Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited, Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd, Jesa Farm Dairy

Product Type: Set Yogurt

Frozen Yogurt

Drinking Yogurt

Strained/Greek Yogurt

Others

By Application: Hyper/Super Market

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Fruit Yogurts market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Fruit Yogurts market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Fruit Yogurts market?

• How will the global Fruit Yogurts market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Fruit Yogurts market?

Table of Contents

1 Fruit Yogurts Market Overview

1.1 Fruit Yogurts Product Overview

1.2 Fruit Yogurts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Set Yogurt

1.2.2 Frozen Yogurt

1.2.3 Drinking Yogurt

1.2.4 Strained/Greek Yogurt

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Fruit Yogurts Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Fruit Yogurts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Fruit Yogurts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Fruit Yogurts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Fruit Yogurts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Fruit Yogurts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Fruit Yogurts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Fruit Yogurts Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Fruit Yogurts Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Fruit Yogurts Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fruit Yogurts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Fruit Yogurts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Fruit Yogurts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fruit Yogurts Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Fruit Yogurts as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fruit Yogurts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Fruit Yogurts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Fruit Yogurts Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Fruit Yogurts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Fruit Yogurts Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Fruit Yogurts Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Fruit Yogurts by Application

4.1 Fruit Yogurts Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hyper/Super Market

4.1.2 Retail Stores

4.1.3 Convenience Stores

4.1.4 Online Stores

4.2 Global Fruit Yogurts Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Fruit Yogurts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Fruit Yogurts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Fruit Yogurts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Fruit Yogurts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Fruit Yogurts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Fruit Yogurts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Fruit Yogurts by Country

5.1 North America Fruit Yogurts Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Fruit Yogurts Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Fruit Yogurts by Country

6.1 Europe Fruit Yogurts Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Fruit Yogurts Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Fruit Yogurts by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Fruit Yogurts Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Fruit Yogurts Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Fruit Yogurts by Country

8.1 Latin America Fruit Yogurts Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Fruit Yogurts Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Fruit Yogurts by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Fruit Yogurts Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Fruit Yogurts Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fruit Yogurts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fruit Yogurts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fruit Yogurts Business

10.1 General Mills

10.1.1 General Mills Corporation Information

10.1.2 General Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 General Mills Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 General Mills Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.1.5 General Mills Recent Development

10.2 Nestle SA

10.2.1 Nestle SA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nestle SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Nestle SA Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 General Mills Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.2.5 Nestle SA Recent Development

10.3 Danone

10.3.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.3.2 Danone Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Danone Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Danone Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.3.5 Danone Recent Development

10.4 Kraft Foods Group

10.4.1 Kraft Foods Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kraft Foods Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kraft Foods Group Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kraft Foods Group Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.4.5 Kraft Foods Group Recent Development

10.5 Yakult Honsha

10.5.1 Yakult Honsha Corporation Information

10.5.2 Yakult Honsha Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Yakult Honsha Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Yakult Honsha Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.5.5 Yakult Honsha Recent Development

10.6 Ultima Foods

10.6.1 Ultima Foods Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ultima Foods Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Ultima Foods Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Ultima Foods Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.6.5 Ultima Foods Recent Development

10.7 Chobani, LLC

10.7.1 Chobani, LLC Corporation Information

10.7.2 Chobani, LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Chobani, LLC Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Chobani, LLC Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.7.5 Chobani, LLC Recent Development

10.8 Sodiaal

10.8.1 Sodiaal Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sodiaal Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sodiaal Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sodiaal Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.8.5 Sodiaal Recent Development

10.9 Muller UK & Ireland Group

10.9.1 Muller UK & Ireland Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Muller UK & Ireland Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Muller UK & Ireland Group Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Muller UK & Ireland Group Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.9.5 Muller UK & Ireland Group Recent Development

10.10 Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Fruit Yogurts Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Recent Development

10.11 Parmalat S.p.A

10.11.1 Parmalat S.p.A Corporation Information

10.11.2 Parmalat S.p.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Parmalat S.p.A Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Parmalat S.p.A Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.11.5 Parmalat S.p.A Recent Development

10.12 Juhayna Food Industries

10.12.1 Juhayna Food Industries Corporation Information

10.12.2 Juhayna Food Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Juhayna Food Industries Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Juhayna Food Industries Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.12.5 Juhayna Food Industries Recent Development

10.13 Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd

10.13.1 Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.13.5 Clover S.A. (Pty) Ltd Recent Development

10.14 Chi Limited

10.14.1 Chi Limited Corporation Information

10.14.2 Chi Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Chi Limited Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Chi Limited Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.14.5 Chi Limited Recent Development

10.15 Brookside Dairy Limited

10.15.1 Brookside Dairy Limited Corporation Information

10.15.2 Brookside Dairy Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Brookside Dairy Limited Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Brookside Dairy Limited Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.15.5 Brookside Dairy Limited Recent Development

10.16 Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited

10.16.1 Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited Corporation Information

10.16.2 Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.16.5 Sameer Agriculture & Livestock Limited Recent Development

10.17 Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd

10.17.1 Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd Corporation Information

10.17.2 Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.17.5 Lausanne Dairies (Pty) Ltd Recent Development

10.18 Jesa Farm Dairy

10.18.1 Jesa Farm Dairy Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jesa Farm Dairy Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Jesa Farm Dairy Fruit Yogurts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Jesa Farm Dairy Fruit Yogurts Products Offered

10.18.5 Jesa Farm Dairy Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Fruit Yogurts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Fruit Yogurts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Fruit Yogurts Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Fruit Yogurts Distributors

12.3 Fruit Yogurts Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

