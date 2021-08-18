VGRID Energy Systems is a pioneer in renewable energy development

Bio-Energy Server 100 has been released by VGRID Energy Systems. Bioservers can convert biomass into sustainable renewable electricity and an ultra-pure, very porous carbon form. VGRID has specialized in agricultural waste, like pistachio shells, trees, almond shells, grapevine prunings, and manure, although any type of biomass can be transformed.

“The benefit of bio-energy is that it is a plentiful, low-cost fuel source that can deliver electricity on demand,” stated Greg Campbell, Chief Executive Officer of VGRID Energy Systems. Bioservers are portable and designed to offer 100kW of electricity, which is significant for utilities that struggle to handle intermittent sources such

