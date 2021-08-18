Starch Recovery Systems Market Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2026

Wide applications of starch and its derivatives, growth of potato processing industry, and rising need for eco-efficiency in the food processing industry are key factors contributing to high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 257.1 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.2 %, Market Trends – Demand for processed and convenience food products from emerging economies

New York, September 18, 2019 – According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Starch Recovery Systems market was valued at USD 257.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 385.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Starch is a carbohydrate which is produced from agricultural raw materials. It is present mainly in food and non-food substances. It is a crucial carbohydrate in the human diet. White the potato variant is released by the potato cells when potatoes are sliced, diced or chopped. Before proceeding for the next process, it is generally washed off. The potato starch in the potato processing industry is usually washed off with water and goes into the drain. Other effluent treatment systems prove to be costly. With no treatment, there are ever-increasing trade effluent charges based on the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD). Approximately 1-2% of any sliced potatoes are recovered as starch. These processes improve the life of water and help reduce the cost associated with wastewater treatment.

The global Starch Recovery Systems market is fragmented with major players like GEA (Germany), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Andritz (Austria), NivobaHovex (Netherlands), MICROTEC ENGINEERING GROUP (Australia), Myande Group (China), Larsson Sweden (Sweden), Sino-Food Machinery (China), Flo-Mech (UK), and Hiller GmbH (Germany) among others, that collectively constitute a competitive market

Growing demand for convenience foods and variety of applications of the product and its derivatives is driving the starch recovery systems market growth. Other factors like the growing population, the increasing disposable income, and the rising demand for processed and convenience nutritional products are expected to drive the industrial growth. Some factors responsible for restraining the growth of the industry include the stringent environmental & governmental regulations and the use of alternative technologies for the recovery process due to the high cost.

Starch, which is the most plentiful carbohydrate stored in a plant acts as the key factor in determining quality of products. Moreover, it is one of the most important polymers that has been extensively used daily in both food and non-food application. It is normally derived from natural source of polymer, available in abundance, low cost and usually consumable and edible by animal or any living creature. According to a study, various functions of most studied biopolymers which are starch are basically due to its easy availability. Koko Krunch is an example of Malaysian most common consumed cereal grains by kids or even adults in conjunction with a study reported that the main source of energy is coming from starch present in cereal grains.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The hydro cyclones and centrifuges segment of this industry is estimated to be the leading segment with the largest share in 2018. The segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Corn starch is an important type in the industrial uses. Starch isolated from corn is fused into many baked goods such as cookies, cakes, icings and fillings due to its ability in maintaining moisture content, prevent growth of crystal from sugars and enhanced juiciness. Furthermore, 25% of amylose is present in normal corn starch granule, due to which it is increasingly used by food industries.

The Large-scale plant size segment of this industry held a significant share in the year 2018. Large-scale plants are focusing on an eco-efficient process of generating starch from potato wastewater, creating a huge demand in this sector. The availability of budgets is one of the major factors due to which the large-scale industries have become early adopters of starch recovery systems.

Key players in the market offering custom made systems fit for different process water volume. Depending on the requirement the system is supplied as a set of individual equipment or as a turn-key unit. Some systems are self-cleaning and require minimal attention and maintenance.

Major players in the industry are adopting various strategies to expand their footprint in the industry. For instance, in March 2018, Alfa Laval (Sweden) opened a new production unit for brazed heat exchangers in Virginia, US. The new production plant is responsible for strengthening the company’s position in the North American region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Starch Recovery Systems market on the basis of component, application, plant size and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Refining sieves

Hydrocyclones and centrifuges

Vacuum filters

Screw conveyors

Filling stations

Others

Spray dryer

Plate heat exchanger

Desander

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Frozen products

Chips & Snack pellets

Dehydrated products

Others

Canned potato

Potato flour

Plant size Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Large scale

Medium scale

Small scale

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

