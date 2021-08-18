Global PCB Laminate Market Outlook (2021-2027)|Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Unimicron Technology, Young Poong Electronics

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global PCB Laminate market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global PCB Laminate Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global PCB Laminate market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global PCB Laminate market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global PCB Laminate market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global PCB Laminate market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global PCB Laminate market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global PCB Laminate market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global PCB Laminate market.

PCB Laminate Market Leading Players: Nippon Mektron, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Unimicron Technology, Young Poong Electronics, Zhen Ding Technology Holding

Product Type: Glass Fabric, Epoxy Resin, Kraft Paper, Phenolic Resin

By Application: Communications, Consumer Electronics, Computer/Peripheral, Military/Aerospace, Industrial Electronics, Automotive and OthersLaminate market:

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global PCB Laminate market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global PCB Laminate market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global PCB Laminate market?

• How will the global PCB Laminate market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global PCB Laminate market?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of PCB Laminate 1.1 PCB Laminate Market Overview

1.1.1 PCB Laminate Product Scope

1.1.2 PCB Laminate Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global PCB Laminate Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global PCB Laminate Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global PCB Laminate Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global PCB Laminate Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, PCB Laminate Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America PCB Laminate Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe PCB Laminate Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific PCB Laminate Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America PCB Laminate Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa PCB Laminate Market Size (2016-2027) 2 PCB Laminate Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global PCB Laminate Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global PCB Laminate Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global PCB Laminate Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Glass Fabric 2.5 Epoxy Resin 2.6 Kraft Paper 2.7 Phenolic Resin 3 PCB Laminate Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global PCB Laminate Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global PCB Laminate Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global PCB Laminate Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Communications 3.5 Consumer Electronics 3.6 Computer/Peripheral 3.7 Military/Aerospace 3.8 Industrial Electronics 3.9 Automotive and Others 4 PCB Laminate Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global PCB Laminate Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PCB Laminate as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into PCB Laminate Market 4.4 Global Top Players PCB Laminate Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players PCB Laminate Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 PCB Laminate Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Nippon Mektron

5.1.1 Nippon Mektron Profile

5.1.2 Nippon Mektron Main Business

5.1.3 Nippon Mektron PCB Laminate Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Nippon Mektron PCB Laminate Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Nippon Mektron Recent Developments 5.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

5.2.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Profile

5.2.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Main Business

5.2.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics PCB Laminate Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics PCB Laminate Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Developments 5.3 Unimicron Technology

5.3.1 Unimicron Technology Profile

5.3.2 Unimicron Technology Main Business

5.3.3 Unimicron Technology PCB Laminate Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Unimicron Technology PCB Laminate Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Young Poong Electronics Recent Developments 5.4 Young Poong Electronics

5.4.1 Young Poong Electronics Profile

5.4.2 Young Poong Electronics Main Business

5.4.3 Young Poong Electronics PCB Laminate Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Young Poong Electronics PCB Laminate Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Young Poong Electronics Recent Developments 5.5 Zhen Ding Technology Holding

5.5.1 Zhen Ding Technology Holding Profile

5.5.2 Zhen Ding Technology Holding Main Business

5.5.3 Zhen Ding Technology Holding PCB Laminate Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Zhen Ding Technology Holding PCB Laminate Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Zhen Ding Technology Holding Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America PCB Laminate Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe PCB Laminate Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific PCB Laminate Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America PCB Laminate Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa PCB Laminate Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 PCB Laminate Market Dynamics 11.1 PCB Laminate Industry Trends 11.2 PCB Laminate Market Drivers 11.3 PCB Laminate Market Challenges 11.4 PCB Laminate Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

