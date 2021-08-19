Precision Farming/Agriculture Market Revenue Share, Growth Factors, Trends, Analysis & Forecast, 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Precision Farming/Agriculture Market was valued at USD 5.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.1 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.7%. This high growth is mainly attributable to an increasing usage of GPS & GIS systems to monitor agricultural parameters. These field mapping systems help to gather real-time data and enable the analysis of a huge geospatial data set.

This report on the Precision Farming/Agriculture market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Precision Farming/Agriculture market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.

Key participants include Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), AGCO Corporation (US), AgJunction (US), Raven Industries (US), AG Leader (US), Precision Planting (US), The Climate Corporation (US), Descartes Labs (US), ec2ce (Spain), Gamaya (Switzerland), Decisive Farming/Agriculture (Canada).

Further key findings from the report suggest

Precision Farming/Agriculture market in North America was the largest with a share of 2% in 2018. The market here is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of efficient and sustainable Farming/Agriculture practices to ensure food security is one of the primary factors contributing to the use of precision Farming/Agriculture techniques in the agriculture sector.

In 2018, the U.S. precision Farming/Agriculture market sales grew to USD 1.3 billion, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 18.7%. Presence of countries with the largest population, rising demands for food products, and the need to enhance farm output drive the demand for precision Farming/Agriculture techniques in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the precision Farming/Agriculture market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hardware Automation & Control Systems Display Guidance & Steering GPS & GNSS Drones, UAV & Cameras Others Sensing and Monitoring Device Yield Monitors Soil Sensors Water Sensors Climate Sensors Software Services Consulting & training Maintenance & update Integration Managed Service Other Services



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America US. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain

Rest of the Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Precision Farming/Agriculture market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Precision Farming/Agriculture market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

