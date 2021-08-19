Soy Protein Ingredients Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Soy Protein Ingredients Market was valued at USD 9.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 16.6 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9%. The products in soy protein ingredients market serve as excellent sources of dietary protein. They provide amino acids that are essential for protein synthesis in muscles and other tissues.

This report on the Soy Protein Ingredients market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Soy Protein Ingredients market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.

Get sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1865

The global Soy Protein Ingredients market is highly fragmented with major players like Archer Daniels Midland Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cargill, CHS Inc., Kerry Group plc., Wilmar International Ltd., Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., Ag Processing Inc., and Devansoy, among others, collectively constituting a competitive market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Soy protein isolates segment is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by the year 2026, showing the highest growth during the forecast period. Soy protein isolates are used for moisture retention and for enhancing the texture of food products.

Soy protein ingredients market products are sources of isoflavone for functional foods. Highest isoflavone content is found in hypocotyl flours, tofu, and cooked soybeans. Isoflavones are phytoestrogens that are dietary supplements and serve as raw materials to many food preparations. Their consumption helps maintain blood vessel health.

Soy grits are high protein high fiber, coarsely grounded toasted soybean. They find applications in improving the consistency of baked goods and serve as excellent cereals that provide a nutty flavor

The North American regional segment dominates the soy protein ingredients market with the U.S holding the largest share of the regional market followed by Canada and Mexico. The growth can be attributed to changing lifestyles, lack of balanced diet intake and introduction of novel products enriched with nutritional contents

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1865

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Soy Protein Ingredients market on the basis of type, application and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Soy protein concentrates

Soy protein isolates

Soy flours

Others

Textured soy protein Soy grits Hydrolyzed soy proteins



Application Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Food Bakery & Confectionery Meat Alternatives Functional Foods Dairy Replacements Infant Foods Other Food Applications

Feed Livestock Cattle Swine Poultry

Pet food

Aquafeed

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse full report here @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/soy-protein-ingredients-market

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the market size and growth rate of the Soy Protein Ingredients market for the forecast period 2019 -2026 across different regions?

What are the key driving forces expected to shape the future of the industry worldwide?

What strategies are the prominent vendors adapting to stay ahead of their competitors?

Which major trends are impacting the development of the Soy Protein Ingredients Market Worldwide?

Which factors can hinder, challenge or even restrict the expansion of the Soy Protein Ingredients market worldwide?

What are the opportunities or future prospect for the business owners operating in the market for the forecast period, 2019 – 2026?

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Browse related reports:

Ethanol Market

Rice Bran Oil Market

Soy Protein Ingredients Market

Cheese Ingredients Market

Food Flavors Market

Visit our blog for more industry updates:

Top 10 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speakers Manufacturers in the World

Increasing Pet Adoption Shaping Dog Food Industry Trends | Top 10 Leading Dog Food Brands

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com/

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]