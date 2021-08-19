Meat Substitutes Market Size, Revenue Growth Trends, Company Strategy Analysis, 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Meat Substitutes Market was valued at USD 4,471.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7,694.0 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0%. These products are analogs which have meat-like texture but are healthy and cholesterol-free. The meat substitutes market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for plant-based products and vegan diet.

This report on the Meat Substitutes market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Meat Substitutes market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.

Key participants in the meat substitutes market include DowDuPont, ADM, The Nisshin OilliO Group, Sonic Biochem Limited, MGP Ingredients, VBites, and Garden Protein International, among others. DowDuPont is an American conglomerate. The company’s DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences offers an extensive line of ingredients through its brand Danisco.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP) is expected to witness lucrative growth at a CAGR of 6.7%. TVP is a by-product of soybean oil extraction. It is low in carbohydrates, calories, and fat.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for 23.4% of the global meat substitutes market. Increased preference for vegetarian food coupled with the limited production of animal products are some factors driving the growth of this segment

On the basis of source, soy dominates the meat substitute market with 57.1% share. Increase in consumption of soy, due to its application in food items, such as snacks, cookies, and baked products and various health benefits such as in the reduction of obesity and sugar levels drive the growth of this segment.

Based on type, the tempeh segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8%. Tempeh is a low-cost substitute which offers various health benefits such as increasing antibodies production and reduced risk of diabetes.

However, health concerns associated with these products and their high cost are likely to hinder the growth of meat substitutes market during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Meat Substitutes market on the basis of type, source, category, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Tofu & Tofu Ingredients

Tempeh

Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP)

Seitan

Quorn

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Soy

Wheat

Mycoprotein

Others

Category (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Frozen

Refrigerated

Shelf-Stable

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Objective of Studies:

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Meat Substitutes market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

