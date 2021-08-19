Medical Document Management Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Increasing adoption of health information management systems and electronic medical records systems, Growing needs to curtail healthcare costs as well as need to minimize the use of paper, and the need to increase clinical efficiency are key factors contributing to a high CAGR of medical document management during the forecast period.

the global Medical Document Management market was valued at USD 334.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 774.5 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.4 %. The systems eliminate paper-based processes like record management in the health care sector. The system involves the database of patient’s information related to health in clinics and allows doctors and administrators to make well-informed choices in treatment for particular injury and hospitalization procedures. Using the document template utility, medical offices can plan and deploy customized solutions that enable them to customize to their needs. Text templates can be set up for patient information sheets, lab results, prescriptions, and any other type of text that may be looked-for. Each document template allows for several user-defined fields that can assist with indexing and searching. For example, a lab-result text template may consist of a patient id field, a date field, and a lab name field.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Medical Document Management Market:

3M Company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, McKesson, Epis corporation System, Athena Health, Cerner Corporation, Siemens, Kofax Ltd. Among others

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Solution Standalone Integrated

Services Medical Planning and Management Services Product Support Services Implementation & Integration Services Maintenance, Support, and Optimization Services Training & Education Services



Delivery Mode Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

On-premises

Web-based

Cloud-based

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Patient Medical Records Management Patient Billing Documents Management

Admission & Registration Document Management Document Scanning Software Electronic Document Management Software



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Insurance Providers

Nursing Homes and Long-term care

Other Healthcare Organizations

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Medical Document Management market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Medical Document Management market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

