Organ Perfusion System Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2026

High demand for organ transplantation, increased awareness of organ donation, increase in the number of registered donors, prevailing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and high investments in research in healthcare industry are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Organ Perfusion System during forecast period.

the global Organ Perfusion System market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.46 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Organ Perfusion Systems are used for storing the organs isolated from the donor’s body under a well-monitored environment to maintain the health of the organ before being transplanted into the receptor’s body. Most commonly perfused organs include the heart, kidney, liver, lungs, and others. Increasing prevalence of heart and respiratory diseases has led to an increase in the rates of organ failure. This is expected to drive the demand for organ transplantations. Rise in disposable income and changing lifestyle has led to an increase in heart disease cases while excessive alcohol consumption is increasing the rate of kidney failures, thus increasing the demand for kidney transplants. In addition, increasing awareness associated with organ donation has led to an increase in the number of registered organ donors. Increasing pharmaceutical research and growing investments in the new technologies is further expected to expand the market for organ perfusion system. Some strategies adopted by the major market players included joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and the launch of new products.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Organ Perfusion System Market:

AB (Sweden), Medtronic plc (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and XENIOS AG (Germany), Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Repligen corporation and OrganOx.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bioreactors perfusion systems

Microfluidic perfusion systems

Pressure-driven perfusion systems

Organ Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Heart

Lung

Liver

Kidney

Others

Technique Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hypothermic

Normothermic

Component Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Perfusion Pumps

Oxygenators

Heart Lung Machine

Monitoring Systems

Cannulas

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital

Clinic

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Organ Perfusion System market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Organ Perfusion System market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

