Health Information Systems Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2025

Rapid Urbanization and modernization, advent of technologies like cloud computing services, task management software, data analytics, efficient monitoring, evaluation services, extensive research and development are some of the factors which are expected to grow the Health Information Systems (HIS) market.

the global Health Information Systems (HIS) market was valued at USD 99.29 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 182.29 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9%. A health information system comprises a system designed to manage healthcare data. Healthcare Information Systems has the potential to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of healthcare. Health care system has enabled us to cure diseases, extend lives, improve the well-being and improve the quality of life. Through the use of secure health information systems, health care will further benefitted from advancements that are making sure health information is confidential, available when and where it is needed, contributing to safer, higher quality, more coordinated, and more efficient and less costly care for everyone. A number of tools exist and are being developed using help health information technology (IT) to plan and enhance the service provided to the patient and evaluate health.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Health Information Systems Market:

GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers, Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Merge Healthcare (IBM), Agfa Gevaert, Neusoft, and NextGen Healthcare Information Systems.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hardware

Software and Systems

Services

By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Web-based Shared hosting/Mass hosting/Virtual hosting Dedicated hosting Root server hosting Reseller hosting

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital Electronic health record Electronic medical record Real-time healthcare Patient engagement solution Population health management

Pharmacy Prescription management Automated dispensing systems Inventory management Others

Laboratory

Revenue Cycle Management

Medical Imaging Radiology Monitoring analysis software Picture archiving and communication systems



By End Use Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

Academic and Research Institutes

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Health Information Systems market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Health Information Systems market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

