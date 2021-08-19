Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2026

High incidence of Hypertension & HAIs, aging population, obesity & sedentary lifestyle, product launches and increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs during forecast period.

the global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market was valued at USD 142.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 391.5 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4%. Disposable Blood Pressure cuffs are increasingly adopted by hospitals and clinics due to the high incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs). The single-patient one-time use of blood pressure cuffs is designed specially to avoid cross-contamination. Several Disposable BP cuffs have been developed to meet the varying needs of patients and medical facilities.

High incidence of hypertension among adults and pediatrics, obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and aging demographics are some of the key factors propelling market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), beyond 39% of adults aged 18 years and over are overweight, and more than 40 million children under the age of 5 are obese. It is the most prevalent medical condition, and it is one of the primary reasons for hypertension, increasing the prevalence of overweight and obesity is expected to grow the demand for disposable BP cuffs. Increasing public awareness about contagious infections and HAIs due to reusable devices and medical accessories is expected to raise the demand. Moreover, technologically advanced products are expected to drive market growth. The manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing sustainable and user-friendly products at lower prices. There exists price competition between the key market players in the industry.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market:

Conmed, GE Healthcare, Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microlife AG, Welch Allyn Inc., SunTech Medical Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Omron Healthcare Inc., Briggs Healthcare

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Neonatal Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs

Pediatric Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs

Adult Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Healthcare Centers

Homecare settings

Academic and Research institutions

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

