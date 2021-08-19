Preimplantation genetic testing Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2026

Rising incidence single gene, mitochondrial, and other gene-related disorders, number of supportive initiatives adopted by the government authorities to promote reproductive health are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Preimplantation genetic testing during the forecast period.

the global Preimplantation genetic testing market was valued at USD 347.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 762.6 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Preimplantation Genetic testing identifies genetic defects in embryos, which are developed through Vitro Fertilization (IVF) before pregnancy. Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is made when one or both the hereditary parents have a known hereditary disorder, and testing is performed on the embryo to determine whether it carries the same hereditary disorder. It is used is growing due to; increasing number of cases related to the predominance of genetic, hereditary and chromosomal diseases, rising knowledge amongst the population about the avoidance of genetic disorders.

A growing number of people suffering from genetic diseases are expected to increase demand for preimplantation genetic testing procedures to have a healthy child. Due to high pregnancy chances with the preimplantation genetic testing procedure as compared to other fertility treatments, the demand for PGI testing is expected to witness high demand among people seeking IVF treatments. Increasing applications for preimplantation genetic testing for the diagnosis of diseases like cancer and other minor disabilities like deafness is expected to create high growth opportunities for preimplantation genetic testing market stakeholders. Stringent government regulations related to the use of PGD have hindered the market growth of PGD market.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market:

PGT services include Natera, Inc.; CooperSurgical, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Illumina, Inc.; IGENOMIX; and others

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Test Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

Preimplantation Genetic Screening (PGS)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Chromosomal Abnormalities

X-linked Diseases

Embryo Testing Fresh Embryo (Own Eggs) Frozen Embryo (Own Eggs) Fresh Embryo (Donor Eggs) Frozen Embryo (Donor Eggs)

Aneuploidy Screening

HLA Typing

Other PGT Types

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Embryo HLA Typing for Stem Cell Therapy

IVF Prognosis

Late Onset Genetic Disorders

Inherited Genetic Disease

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Maternity Centers & Fertility Clinics

Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, and Service Providers

Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Preimplantation Genetic Testing market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Preimplantation Genetic Testing market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

