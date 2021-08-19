Fruit Snacks Market Revenue, Company Profile, Key Trend Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2028

The global Fruit Snacks Market is expected to be valued at USD 10.87 Billion in 2028 from USD 5.38 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 9.5% through the forecast period. The market is poised to observe a significant growth in the forecast timeframe owing to the escalating requirement of nutritional and healthy snacks and the growing population of health-conscious consumers. The increasing trend of on-the-go, ready-to-eat, and convenience foods is projected to add traction to the market growth.
Some of the key players operating in the Fruit Snacks market are Welch’s, Mount Franklin Foods, Nutty Goodness, LLC, General Mills Inc., SunOpta, Chaucer Foods Ltd., Kellogg NA Co., Crispy Green Inc., and PepsiCo.
The report offers a panoramic view of competitive landscape of the global market to offer key insights into the key players and their business expansion plans. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins, and technological and research developments. It further sheds lights on M&A activities, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, deals, and product launches among others. The research study deploys advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer deeper insights into key players.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Sweet & Savory
- Smoothies
- Cuts and Slices
- Dairy
- Others
Fruit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Mango
- Banana
- Apple
- Pineapple
- Mixed
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Retailers
- Others
According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into the key geographical regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report discusses in detail the production and consumption ratio, market size and market share, import and export, supply and demand ratio, consumer demand, technological advancements, R&D, infrastructure development, economic growth, and robust presence of market players in each region.
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
- Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Questions Addressed in the Report:
- What is the expected revenue growth rate the global Fruit Snacks market is expected to register during the forecast period?
- What are the key growth driving factors of Fruit Snacks market?
- Who are the leading players in the market?
- What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?
- Which region is expected to account for the largest market share in the global Fruit Snacks market over the forecast period?
