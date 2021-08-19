Rolling Stock Axle Market To Witness Astonishing Growth With Taiyuan Heavy, Evraz, Standard Steel

Complete study of the global Rolling Stock Axle market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Rolling Stock Axle industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Rolling Stock Axle production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Rolling Stock Axle market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
, Solid Axles, Hollow Axles
Segment by Application
Locomotives, Rapid Transit, Wagon, Others
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Taiyuan Heavy, Evraz, Standard Steel, Lucchini RS, GHH-Bontrans, Amsted Rail, Jinxi Axle Company, Rail Wheel Factory, Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV), Masteel, Standard Forged Products, Kolowag, CAF, MWL, NSC, Semco, CRRC Datong, Comsteel, Interpipe, Jiangsu Railteco, Swasap
TOC
1.1 Rolling Stock Axle Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Solid Axles
1.2.3 Hollow Axles
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Locomotives
1.3.3 Rapid Transit
1.3.4 Wagon
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Production
2.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India 3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Rolling Stock Axle Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Rolling Stock Axle Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Rolling Stock Axle Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Rolling Stock Axle Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Rolling Stock Axle Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Rolling Stock Axle Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Rolling Stock Axle Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Rolling Stock Axle Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rolling Stock Axle Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Rolling Stock Axle Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Rolling Stock Axle Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rolling Stock Axle Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Rolling Stock Axle Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Rolling Stock Axle Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Rolling Stock Axle Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Rolling Stock Axle Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Rolling Stock Axle Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Rolling Stock Axle Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Rolling Stock Axle Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Rolling Stock Axle Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Axle Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Axle Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Rolling Stock Axle Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Rolling Stock Axle Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Axle Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Axle Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Axle Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Rolling Stock Axle Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Taiyuan Heavy
12.1.1 Taiyuan Heavy Corporation Information
12.1.2 Taiyuan Heavy Overview
12.1.3 Taiyuan Heavy Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Taiyuan Heavy Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Taiyuan Heavy Recent Developments
12.2 Evraz
12.2.1 Evraz Corporation Information
12.2.2 Evraz Overview
12.2.3 Evraz Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Evraz Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Evraz Recent Developments
12.3 Standard Steel
12.3.1 Standard Steel Corporation Information
12.3.2 Standard Steel Overview
12.3.3 Standard Steel Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Standard Steel Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Standard Steel Recent Developments
12.4 Lucchini RS
12.4.1 Lucchini RS Corporation Information
12.4.2 Lucchini RS Overview
12.4.3 Lucchini RS Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Lucchini RS Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Lucchini RS Recent Developments
12.5 GHH-Bontrans
12.5.1 GHH-Bontrans Corporation Information
12.5.2 GHH-Bontrans Overview
12.5.3 GHH-Bontrans Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 GHH-Bontrans Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 GHH-Bontrans Recent Developments
12.6 Amsted Rail
12.6.1 Amsted Rail Corporation Information
12.6.2 Amsted Rail Overview
12.6.3 Amsted Rail Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Amsted Rail Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Amsted Rail Recent Developments
12.7 Jinxi Axle Company
12.7.1 Jinxi Axle Company Corporation Information
12.7.2 Jinxi Axle Company Overview
12.7.3 Jinxi Axle Company Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Jinxi Axle Company Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Jinxi Axle Company Recent Developments
12.8 Rail Wheel Factory
12.8.1 Rail Wheel Factory Corporation Information
12.8.2 Rail Wheel Factory Overview
12.8.3 Rail Wheel Factory Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Rail Wheel Factory Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Rail Wheel Factory Recent Developments
12.9 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV)
12.9.1 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Corporation Information
12.9.2 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Overview
12.9.3 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Bochumer Verein Verkehrstechnik (BVV) Recent Developments
12.10 Masteel
12.10.1 Masteel Corporation Information
12.10.2 Masteel Overview
12.10.3 Masteel Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Masteel Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Masteel Recent Developments
12.11 Standard Forged Products
12.11.1 Standard Forged Products Corporation Information
12.11.2 Standard Forged Products Overview
12.11.3 Standard Forged Products Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Standard Forged Products Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Standard Forged Products Recent Developments
12.12 Kolowag
12.12.1 Kolowag Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kolowag Overview
12.12.3 Kolowag Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Kolowag Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Kolowag Recent Developments
12.13 CAF
12.13.1 CAF Corporation Information
12.13.2 CAF Overview
12.13.3 CAF Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 CAF Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 CAF Recent Developments
12.14 MWL
12.14.1 MWL Corporation Information
12.14.2 MWL Overview
12.14.3 MWL Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 MWL Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 MWL Recent Developments
12.15 NSC
12.15.1 NSC Corporation Information
12.15.2 NSC Overview
12.15.3 NSC Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 NSC Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 NSC Recent Developments
12.16 Semco
12.16.1 Semco Corporation Information
12.16.2 Semco Overview
12.16.3 Semco Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Semco Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 Semco Recent Developments
12.17 CRRC Datong
12.17.1 CRRC Datong Corporation Information
12.17.2 CRRC Datong Overview
12.17.3 CRRC Datong Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 CRRC Datong Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 CRRC Datong Recent Developments
12.18 Comsteel
12.18.1 Comsteel Corporation Information
12.18.2 Comsteel Overview
12.18.3 Comsteel Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Comsteel Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Comsteel Recent Developments
12.19 Interpipe
12.19.1 Interpipe Corporation Information
12.19.2 Interpipe Overview
12.19.3 Interpipe Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Interpipe Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 Interpipe Recent Developments
12.20 Jiangsu Railteco
12.20.1 Jiangsu Railteco Corporation Information
12.20.2 Jiangsu Railteco Overview
12.20.3 Jiangsu Railteco Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Jiangsu Railteco Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.20.5 Jiangsu Railteco Recent Developments
12.21 Swasap
12.21.1 Swasap Corporation Information
12.21.2 Swasap Overview
12.21.3 Swasap Rolling Stock Axle Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Swasap Rolling Stock Axle Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.21.5 Swasap Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Rolling Stock Axle Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Rolling Stock Axle Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Rolling Stock Axle Production Mode & Process
13.4 Rolling Stock Axle Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Rolling Stock Axle Sales Channels
13.4.2 Rolling Stock Axle Distributors
13.5 Rolling Stock Axle Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Rolling Stock Axle Industry Trends
14.2 Rolling Stock Axle Market Drivers
14.3 Rolling Stock Axle Market Challenges
14.4 Rolling Stock Axle Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Rolling Stock Axle Study 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
