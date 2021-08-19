The contact adhesives market is projected to grow from USD 3.87 billion in 2017 to USD 4.97 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2017 and 2022. The growing demand for superior adhesives in various applications from end-use industries, such as woodworking, automotive, and construction, is expected to fuel the growth of the contact adhesives market, while stringent regulations by regulatory bodies are expected to restrain the manufacturing of solvent-based contact adhesives globally. For example, health organizations are regulating the use of chemical-based products in applications where human exposure to such chemicals can lead to serious health hazards.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109316

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Contact Adhesive Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

The automotive segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the contact adhesives market during the forecast period. Owing to the growing domestic demand, increasing income levels, and easy access to resources, APAC has emerged as the leading consumer as well as producer of automobiles. The demand for contact adhesives from the automotive industry in the Southeast Asian countries, such as the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, is increasing. The rising demand for contact adhesives for critical applications in the emerging countries such as India and China is also expected to drive the market.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for contact adhesives and is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. High economic growth, growth in manufacturing industries, availability of cheap labor, growing end-use markets, and global shift of production facilities from developed markets to emerging markets are some of the key factors driving the contact adhesives market in Asia Pacific.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109316

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Contact Adhesive Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.The break-up of the primary interviews is given below:

? By Company Type: Tier 1 – 27%, Tier 2 – 46%, and Others – 27%

? By Designation: C-level – 36%, Director-level – 28%, and Others – 36%

? By Region: North America – 18%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 46%, RoW – 9%

Research Coverage:

The report covers the market for contact adhesives and its applications across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and potential of the contact adhesives market across different formulating technologies, types, end-use industries, and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 17

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.4 CURRENCY 18

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 18

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 18

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports

Opaque Polymers Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

Acetonitrile Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Silicone Adhesives Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Agricultural Lubricants Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Honeycomb Core Materials Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Polyisobutylene Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Zinc Chemicals Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Anaerobic Adhesives Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Films Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022

SiC Fibers Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2022