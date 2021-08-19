Organic Peroxide Market Insights by Latest Trends, Top Key Players, Future Growth, Revenue Analysis, Global Demand Forecast to 2022

The global organic peroxide market is estimated at USD 902.4 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,069.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022. The increased demand for organic peroxide in different applications, such as chemicals & plastics, coatings, adhesives & elastomers, paper & textile, detergents, and personal care acts as a key driving factor influencing the growth of the market. However, peroxides are chemically unstable and can easily decompose, releasing heat at high temperatures. The vapors released by peroxides are flammable. Due to these properties, organic peroxides are transported in small quantities, which may act as a restraint for the growth of the organic peroxide market.

The chemicals & plastics segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the organic peroxides market in 2017, in terms of value and volume. Organic peroxides are commonly used in the chemical industry as intermediates or as catalysts in numerous chemical reactions. They are effective initiators, accelerators, and curing agents. Organic peroxides are also used as free radical polymerization initiators and for the polymerization of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and PVC. Thus, organic peroxides play a crucial role in the chemical and plastic applications. These factors act as key growth drivers for the increased demand for organic peroxide in the chemicals & plastics application segment.

The percarbonates segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the global organic peroxide market during the forecast period, in terms of volume and value. Percarbonates or peroxycarbonates are mainly used as initiators in polymerization. The key application of percarbonates is PVC manufacturing. They are used in the curing of unsaturated polyesters molding resins. The growing usage of percarbonates in these applications is expected to drive the growth of the percarbonates segment.

North America is expected to be the largest market for organic peroxide in terms of value, owing to the high demand for organic peroxide from countries, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is estimated to be the largest market for organic peroxide in North America in 2017, followed by Canada and Mexico. Mexico is projected to be the fastest-growing market for organic peroxide in the region. The growth of application industries, such as chemicals & plastics, coatings, adhesives & elastomers, paper & textiles, detergents, and personal care, among others, has led to the increased demand for organic peroxide in the region.

The break-up of primary interviews is given below.

? By Company Type: Tier 1 – 26%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 44%

? By Designation: C Level – 24%, Director Level -29%, and Others – 47%

? By Region: North America – 11%, Europe – 40%, Asia Pacific – 23%, South America – 17%, and the Middle East & Africa – 9%

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global organic peroxide market based on type, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding major factors, such as such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the global organic peroxide market. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been done to provide insights on business overviews, products & services, key strategies, investments & expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and other recent developments.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED 16

1.6 LIMITATIONS 16

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 16

