Kombucha Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

The global Kombucha Market is expected to reach USD 5.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing demand in developing economies inclination towards preventive healthcare and increasing awareness of the health benefits of kombucha consumption.

Komchucha offers a range of health benefits. For instance, Kombucha, particularly with green tea, affects as an antioxidant in the liver, reducing the liver toxicity caused by toxic chemicals, sometimes by at least 70%. The beverage is mostly consumed by dancers and athletes, as they often suffer from arthritis pains muscle strains, and common aches.

A belief that the benefits of kombucha are common to drinking other teas or having any other fermented foods, may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Kombucha Market:

Buchi Kombucha, Cell-Nique Corporation, GT’s Kombucha, Hain Celestial Group, KeVita, Inc., Kombucha Wonder Drink, Kosmic Kombucha, Makana Beverages Inc, NessAlla Kombucha, Red Bull GmbH, Reed’s, Inc., Revive Kombucha, Humm Kombucha LLC, Townshend’s Tea Company, and LIVE Kombucha, among others.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional bifurcation. The report also provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data.

The report for the Kombucha market is formulated through the segmentation and sub-segmentation of the market to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. The report also offers a country-wide analysis of the Kombucha market to gain deeper insights into the business sphere. The regional segmentation also covers the operations of the key players specific to each region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Kombucha Market on the basis of type, flavor, packaging, distribution channels, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Yeast

Bacteria

Mold

Others

Flavor Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Original

Flavored Herbs and Spices Citrus Berries Flowers Apple Coconut Mangoes Others



Packaging Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Glass bottles

Cans

Distribution Channels Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Supermarkets

Health Stores

Online Stores

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2026 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Beverages

Baked Goods

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Processed Foods

Kombucha Market Segmentation by Region:

North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

Scope of the Kombucha Market Report:

The report offers an extensive assessment of the growth rate and the market size based on the dynamics of the industry and the factors influencing the growth of the market. The report is formulated through authentic sources and verified and validated by industry experts. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research. It also covers the evaluation of market and competitive landscape along with SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the leading companies.

Moreover, the report offers an accurate forecast estimation through a thorough analysis of the historical data (2017-2018) while considering 2019 as the base year. The data offers a panoramic view of the market, assisting the readers to gain valuable insights into the Kombucha market. To impart better understanding of the market, the key statistical data is organized into pictorial representations such as charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, and figures.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By distribution channels the market is segmented into supermarkets, health stores, online stores and others. The supermarkets played a prominent role in distributing this product in 2018, and will witness a growth rate of 14.3% during the forecast period. Several retailers have tied up with brewers for the distribution of this beverage.

By flavor the market is segmented into original and flavored (herbs and spices, citrus, berries, flowers, apple, coconut, mangoes and others). The flavored products are gaining popularity due to innovations in tastes and flavors by producers, and are expected to witness a higher growth rate of 18.9% during the forecast period.

By packaging the market is segmented into glass bottles and cans. The cans segment is expected to witness the highest market growth, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

By applications the market is segmented into beverages, baked goods, confectionery, dairy products and processed foods. The beverage segment holds the largest share of the market in 2018 and will witness a growth rate of 15.3% during the forecast period, since it is preferred mostly with tea, particularly green tea.

Regional segmentation is based on North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America dominates the global market, in 2018 with 29.0% of the market, which is attributed to the consumption of kombucha as a health drink.

