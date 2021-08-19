Xiaomi Is Reimbursing Almost 300 Euros To People Who Bought This Model

Xiaomi is reimbursing almost 300 euros to the people who bought this model. Users who still have a Xiaomi M1 device in possession will be able to benefit from this gift. It was the company’s first smartphone and 184,000 units were sold.

Chinese tech company Xiaomi will reward users who put faith in it when it went from a software to a hardware company exactly 10 years ago.

According to the media specialized in technology ProAndroid , users who bought the first Xiaomi mobile are receiving a refund of the cost of the Xiaomi Mi1 model , launched in 2011.

