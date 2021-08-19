China Automotive Internet of Things Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2021-2027| Apple, Inc, AT&T Inc, Audi AG

Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).

Segment by Type

Segment by Application

IoT aids in converting large volume of data into meaningful and actionable knowledge and aids in increasing transportation efficiency, automotive safety etc. Rising demand for improving driver’s comfort, safety of passenger, and others has led to increasing adoption of IoT in the automotive sector. Various application of IoT in automotive include intelligent transportation systems, self-driving (autonomous) cars, smart fleet management etc. and increasing demand for these has led to growth of the market.Increasing deaths due to automotive collisions is a factor for rising adoption of IoT in the automotive industry. This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Internet of Things in China, including the following market information: China Automotive Internet of Things Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) China top five Automotive Internet of Things companies in 2020 (%) The

Regional Outlook

This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.

Competitive Scenario

In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:

Apple, Inc, AT&T Inc, Audi AG, Cisco Systems, Inc, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Google Inc, Intel Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc, Thales Sa, Tomtom N.V

