Beer Processing Market Size and Analysis, Trends, Recent Developments, and Forecast Till 2027

The global Beer Processing market research report is an investigative study that offers a panoramic view to offer a holistic understanding of the market scenario in terms of market share, market size, revenue growth, technological developments, product advancements, market volume, materials, and an overall industry overview of the Beer Processing market. The report is formulated by authentic information and industry wide data that offers accurate forecast estimation of growth of the market along with revenue CAGR for the period of 2021-2028.

The increasing number of microbreweries and Brew Pubs, Continuous Innovations in the brewery equipment, increase in consumer inclinations for beer over other alcoholic beverages are key factors contributing to the growth during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 690.65 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 2.9%, Market Trends – Product innovations and developments in the brewery equipment market have headed to the growing need for updated and sustainable brewery equipment among processors

Key participants include Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India). The major players in the market include Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), Heineken (Netherlands), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd (Japan), Molson Coors Brewing Company (US), and Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd (China)

New York, January 28, 2020 – According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Beer Processing market was valued at USD 690.65 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 845.98 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 2.9%. The method of making beer is known as brewing. Brewing beer is a topic to regulation and levy in developed countries, which from the late 19th century largely limited brewing to a commercial operation only. The factors which contribute towards the growth of its processing include the increasing number of microbreweries and brewpubs. Several breweries such as Heineken, Greene King, AB InBev, and Budweiser have added their flagship products to their portfolios in low alcohol versions. Also, an increase in product innovations and development in the industry for brasseries have resulted in the growing number of manufacturers for modern and sustainable breweries. The growing consumer income has resulted in spiking up the expenditure spending, which boosts up the demand for a premium brand and expected to drive the industry in the forecasted time. The introduction of fresh ingredients and creative flavors such as mixing salty, fruity, and aroma sodas by various manufacturers have made it more appealing and grasping the attention of audiences.

Asia-Pacific region such as India, China is experiencing a drastic increase in consumption of beer due to relaxing government norms in manufacturing drinks, and the number of craft breweries and micro-breweries have risen, and this sum expected to grow up in upcoming years. Craft breweries in India are independently owned and they tend to emphasize quality, flavor, and brewing technique. Even though the APAC region has a strong market for whiskey and beer industry, millennials who travel and drink experience rather than to get high, craft beer is among the latest go-to drinks. Microbreweries located in most major cities in the region prefer ales, wheat, and stout rather than commercial ones. Ale & stout is witnessing a significant industry potential in upcoming years due to a change in taste preference by the population.

The industry has also undergone several strategic initiatives that may demand the market in upcoming years. Heineken purchased a vital portion in Biela Ecuador from a local investor community in May 2019. This acquisition may help Heineken to reach better accessibility to Ecuador and many other Latin American countries. In March 2019, a minority portion of Chinese craft brewery Jing-A bought by Carlberg. Jing-A makes a variety of artisanal drinks, including Flying Fist IPA, Tuhao Gold Pils, and Koji Red Ale for the Chinese Industry. By this deal, Carlsberg is aiming to maintain a reliable distribution channel.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The beer Processing market is growing at a CAGR of 3 % in North America followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. The increase in consumption of this drinks among the young population has bolstered the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The rapid development of breweries in the United States has supported an increase in the development of alcoholic drink in the market across the region. According to Brewers Association, in the United States, there were around 7,450 breweries in 2018, and the number of breweries witnessed a growth rate of 12.9% from the period 2014-2018.

Lager segment expected to dominate the market in 2018 due to its light and clear appearance, and the flavor is inclined to be smoother and sweeter.

Additionally, cultural changes and the adoption of western culture have influenced the perception of consumers toward alcoholic beverages, especially beer.

The Asia Pacific expected to account for 33% of the global industry. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth

The increasing preference of millennials for flavored drinks has ensued in breweries adopting and incorporating newer flavors in their offerings. For instance, Constellation Brands introduced coconut lime, passionfruit lime, guava lime, under the brand Corona Refresca especially to target millennial in the United States

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Beer Processing market based on Brewery Type, Type, Price Category, Equipment Type, By Distribution Channel and region:

Brewery Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Macro brewery

Craft Brewery

Beer Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Lager

Ale & stout

Specialty Drinks

Low alcohol

Price Category (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Mainstream

Discount

Premium

Super-Premium

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Macro brewery Equipment

Craft Brewery Equipment

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Off-Trade/Off-Premise Channels

On-Trade/On-Premise Channels

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

