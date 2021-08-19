Frozen Food Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020–2027

Increasing awareness about frozen food market due to its increased shelf life, convenience in cooking, packaging and carrying, changes in the business strategies of the market players are key factors contributing to high CAGR of industry during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 260.8 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trends – Change is Life Style and increase in availability

New York, September 27, 2019 – According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Frozen Food market was valued at USD 260.8 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 366.3 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.2%. They are preserved by a process of freezing and storing before cooking. It has a large market due to increased demand from the consumers. The freezing process helps to maintain the food in its original state till it is consumed. In this industry it involves two procedures for freezing, one is mechanical and the other one is cryogenic. The freezing process is required to safeguard the quality and its outer surface. The fast freezing helps to maintain the original cell structure of the food. Cryogenic freezing is one of the fastest process because it maintains the low fluid nitrogen temperature of around -196 degree Celsius.

Key participants includes – Nestle, ConAgra Foods Inc., Heinz, Mother Dairy, McCain Foods, Kellogg Company, Unilever, General Mills Inc., Venky’s, and Pinnacle Foods Inc.

The widespread adoption of frozen food amongst the consumers is its nutritious attribute. This items does not require any additional additives since microorganisms don’t develop when the temperature is beneath −9.5 °C (15 °F), which is adequate in anticipating the decay. There are few misconceptions about frozen food when compared with the packed foodstuff. The preservatives are present in packed items instead of frozen foods which are harmful to health. There are also misconceptions that freezing washes away the nutrients which is also another modern day myth. The freezing helps to cover the outer structure of the food which ultimately helps to preserve its nutrients. The rising preference for fresh and natural products is a restraining factor for this industry.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Frozen Food industry is expected to have a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America respectively. The factors such as changing lifestyles and increasing population of society are driving the growth of industry.

As of 2018, raw stage dominated the industry which holds 41.4% of the global market. Europe is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America.

Dairy Products is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 3.5%. However, the sugar and fats content which are not healthy and difficulties faced in removing such content is one of the major challenge for the industry in this segment.

The packaging must maintain its integrity throughout filling, sealing, freezing, storage, transportation, thawing, and often cooking. As many them are cooked in a microwave oven, manufacturers have developed packaging that can go straight from freezer to the microwave.

Active packaging offers a host of new technologies that can actively sense and then neutralize the presence of bacteria or other harmful species. Active packaging can extend shelf-life, maintain product safety, and help preserve over a longer period of time.

Others product type segment (that includes frozen potatoes, pizzas, snacks, ready to eat meals) was valued at USD 27.4 billion and is expected reach USD 39.05 billion by 2026

North America is expected to account for the 28.4% of the industry. The rise in the health sector and the rise in the packaging sector especially in F&B segment is driving the growth in the US.

The sodium content and starch content are found to be in more proportion which might have side effects that may hinder the market during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Frozen Food industry on the basis of processed product type, Product Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use

Processed Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Frozen Fruits & Vegetables

Frozen Meat & Fish

Frozen Dairy Products

Frozen Soups

Others

Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Raw Stage

Half-Prepared

Fully-Prepared

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Online Stores

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

End Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Retail Customers

Service Providers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

