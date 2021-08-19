Whey Protein Market Size, Key Factors, Major Players, Growth Strategies, Trends, Forecast Till 2026

New York, January 10, 2020 – According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Whey protein market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.4 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%. Whey protein is a soluble component of milk that is rich in amino acids, minerals, vitamins, lactose, and glycomacropeptides. The most important functional characteristic of this product is that it can solve in a wide range of pH. Since it has unique characteristics, it is used widely in the food industry for the preparation vary types of cheeses and industrial bread. Studies have shown that whey protein plays an important role in improving public health and body strength. Also, there have been studies about the beneficial effects of whey protein on human health and the prevention of metabolic disease, which shows positive results. For instance, research published in 2019 upon the efficacy of whey protein supplements on athletes supported the fact that WPS acted as an ergogenic aid on the athletes’ sports performance and recovery.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2371

Key participants include Hilmar cheese Company, Davisco Food International Inc., Saputo Inc., Maple Island Inc., Alpavit, Milkaut SA, Wheyco GmBH, Fonterra Corporative Group Ltd., Glanbia, and Milk Specialities Global among others.

Rising demand for sports nutrition, increasing consumption of protein formulation among infants, and rapid expansion of the food industry are key factors contributing to high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 9.4 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Increasing application in the personal care industry

The major driving factors for this market are the rising demand for sports nutrition and the increasing consumption of protein formulation among infants. According to a report by the American Society for Nutrition, most healthy infants shift from a protein intake of approximately 1 g/kg body weight to an intake that is, on average, 3-4 times as high and formula-fed infants grow at a faster rate than breast milk-fed infants. Thus, with the increasing population and disposable income, people are bound to buy such formulations to maintain protein intake in infancy. Moreover, the rapid expansion of the food industry plays a major role in driving market growth. For instance, the U.S. market for fast food restaurants generates more than USD 200 billion currently and is anticipated to have a growth rate of about 2.5%.

Advancements in extraction and filtration techniques of whey protein are anticipated to be increasingly in focus, to ensure as little loss as possible of its valuable nutrients during the forecast period. Native whey protein is a crucial aspect of this effort, which doesn’t involve cheese-making process but is produced directly from milk with far less processing. This industry is also likely to see further investment being applied to cutting down the number of processing steps, primarily in the filtration process, and to develop processes and equipment that will enable producers to avoid high processing temperatures wherever possible. This will not only make various extractions more economical but will also reduce the environmental footprint of processing of this ingredient, as less amount of energy is required.

Europe is expected to be one of the prominent regions during the forecast period for this industry. The European Union is also one of the dominant regions for the production of lactose. About 40% of WPC 50-89 produced in the EU is estimated to have protein concentrations of less than 80%. Moreover, the production of Demineralized Whey Powder (DWP) has been growing strongly in the region, out of which the European Union supplies more than 75% globally. Growth in production of these ingredients has been largely demand-driven in Europe, mainly by the infant formula sector with DWP 90 in particular that is being used in these products. On the other hand, production of low-end WPCs is rather stagnant from a global perspective. New production comes on stream in emerging processing regions, whereas the traditional whey processing regions generally convert production into higher value-adding.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/whey-protein-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Today, most people are affected by Type 2 diabetes, and it is one of the growing health problems globally. It is a major concern for teenagers and children. Healthy and wholesome nutrition practices may play a role in helping and managing type-2 diabetes. In this case, whey protein is the high biological, high quality, and value protein, which is a good choice for people who have diabetes. Whey protein helps to control the blood glucose levels and also provides additional benefits for weight management which are a concern for type-2 diabetics

The supply of whey is mainly driven by cheese production, which accounts for approximately 95% of the world’s liquid whey and is forecasted to grow by approx. 2% annually. The remaining 5% of whey production stems from casein production, which is rather stagnant. Demand for whey ingredients, however, has been growing much faster, at approx. 4-5% on average across all whey and lactose ingredients, while the most dynamic ingredients have grown by approximately 10% annually. Both nutritional markets such as infant nutrition, sports nutrition, and clinical/medical nutrition and commodity markets such as food and animal feed, are driving this development.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Whey protein market on the basis of type, form, distribution channel, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Whey Protein Concentrate

Whey Protein Concentrate 35 (WPC 35)

Whey Protein Concentrate 50-79 (WPC 50-79)

Whey Protein Concentrate 80 (WPC 80)

Whey Protein Isolate

Hydrolyzed Whey Protein

Demineralized Whey Protein

Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Dry

Liquid

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Offline

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Drugstores and Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)

Food and Beverages

Infant Formula

Dairy Products

Confectionery and Bakery Product

Frozen Food

Beverages

Others

Nutrition Products

Dietary Supplements

Sports Nutrition

Others

Personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Feed Applications

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/whey-protein-market

Key Questions addressed in the Global Whey Protein MarketWhey Protein Market Report:

What revenue CAGR is the global Whey Protein MarketWhey Protein market expected to register over the forecast period?

What is the expected market size of global Whey Protein MarketWhey Protein market in coming years?

Who are the leading companies operating in the global Whey Protein MarketWhey Protein market?

What are the key factors fueling global Whey Protein MarketWhey Protein market growth?

Which region is projected to dominate other regions in the global Whey Protein MarketWhey Protein market during the forecast period?

What are the key restraints that can hamper growth of the global Whey Protein MarketWhey Protein market?

What are the key outcomes of 5 force analysis of the global Whey Protein MarketWhey Protein market?

Request a customization of the report @https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2371

Thank you for taking out time to read our report. We also offer report customization according to client’s requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about customization plan and our team will offer you the report as per the modifications.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore further related reports:

Lactic Acid Market

@https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lactic-acid-market

Algae Omega-3 Ingredients Market

@https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/algae-omega-3-ingredients-market

Ketogenic Diet Market

@https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ketogenic-diet-market

Feed Yeast Market

@https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/feed-yeast-market