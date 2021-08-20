A Wellness Nutrition Company (WNC) Launches Saula Coffee Brand in Dubai!

Dubai, United Arab Emirates /August 2021. The Wellness Nutrition Company (WNC), a Dubai based organic, non-GMO food and snack distributor has decided to expand their Saula Coffee brand from Spain by opening Cafes and taking advantage of the dynamic Dubai coffee culture while driving and promoting the Barcelona organic premium coffee brand.

As the company has exclusivity with three international coffee brands it has decided to invest heavily in the Spanish coffee brand by opening cafes starting in Dubai and expanding later on throughout the Emirates. The company’s Chairman Mohammad Al Hashmi is a strong believer in the coffee brand and is willing to invest by establishing additional sales channels and partnerships with government entities and private industries.

The Saula café menu will provide organic coffee along with healthy food and snack options for the grab and go customer such as organic wraps, gluten free muffins and keto-snacks. All the packaging will be environmentally friendly, sustainable, recyclable with the least amount of plastic as possible to be used.

We aim to be the go-to destination for unique healthy snack concepts in the GCC region as we add additional sales channels while currently supplying major supermarket chains such as Carrefour, Union Co-Op, Starbucks, Emarat, Farmbox, Hampel’s, Dubai Organics, Organic Café, Dubai Garden Centers, Adnoc and a host of others.

The Wellness Nutrition Company currently supplies café chains, Supermarkets, Government, Schools Hospitals, pharmacies and on-line grocery platforms. We are constantly looking to add additional sales channels and segments to our list while at the same time working on developing our own private label brands of products says Feisal hammude the companies Managing Director. At the moment we are working on a private organic baby food line as well as an Organic vitamin Gummy line of products as well. We strongly believe in the organic baby care and woman’s health care products. We are focusing a lot of our investment in the nutraceutical sector to both these segments!

Another segment we are currently investing is under our own label called Nood brand of organic snack products. We have started with three organic exotic gourmet nut mixes with superfood ingredients and are just releasing a natural sun- dried fig followed by a host of other dried fruit such as peaches, figs, Mulberries and apples. All are sourced directly from European farms and are sulfite free, Raw, Vegan Non-Gmo and unsweetened.

We only work with organic non certified companies and ae always on the look out to partner with those having the same values as we cater to the health & wellness of our community.

Media contact: Maria Capao

Company name: Wellness Nutrition Company

Contact name; Feisal hammude

Address: Office 1, Zabeel Street 1

Country: Dubai, UAE

Phone:9714220-3375

Email Website: www.wnc.ae; www.wellnessnutritioncompany.com