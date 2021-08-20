Momentus SPAC’s transaction with investors has been canceled

When given a chance by a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission, investors accounting for over half of the money in a financing round concurrent with Momentus’ merger with the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) jumped out of the deal. Stable Road Acquisition Corporation, the special-purpose acquisition company that is in charge of merging with Momentus, said in a July 16 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had complied with the aspects of a settlement with the SEC announced July 13, which allowed investors who involved in private investment in public equity (PIPE) funding phase to withdraw

This report was originally published on this blog