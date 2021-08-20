Food Ultrasound Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Ultrasound Market was valued at USD 117.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 196.3 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This technology has continuously been under the scanner of scientific research in order to make it an energy-efficient and time-saving aid for the F&B processing industry.

This report on the Food Ultrasound market delivers a cumulative synopsis of the speculations of this business, overall, along with an evaluation of its segmentations. It predicts the Food Ultrasound market to advance as one of the most profitable verticals, generating massive revenue by the end of the forecast years, exhibiting a sizable growth rate over the calculated period.

Bosch, Emerson, Bühler, Dukane, Hielscher, Newtech, Siemens, Cheersonic, Rinco Ultrasonics, Omni International, Sonics & Materials, Elliptical Design, and Marchant Schmidt, Sonomechanics. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Food ultrasound technologies are becoming more process-efficient and timesaving in nature. They are offering a solution to the wastage concerns by promoting operational efficiency and assuring the quality of processed products.

An important function of this technique is microbial inactivation. The process helps in lowering the impact of foodborne pathogens, thereby preventing food spoilage because of contamination by different microorganisms. This helps in enhancing the shelf-life of products, which is important consideration of the F&B industry today.

By product, meat and seafood is the most prominent segment. Ultrasonic technologies aid in the pickling process and result in a shortened processing time for these products.

By region, North America is the largest market. The region has invested several years into research about ultrasonic technologies and is home to some of the most prominent market players.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR due to an increased focus on safety and a rapidly building technological base in fast-growing countries such as India, China, Singapore among others.

Frequency Range (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

High Frequency Low Intensity

Low Frequency High Intensity

Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Quality Assurance

Microbial Activation

Cutting

Emulsification and Homogenization

Cleaning

Others

Product

Meat & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Beverages

Dairy Products

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil



To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Food Ultrasound market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Food Ultrasound market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

