Annuity Platform Market Revenue, SWOT, PEST Analysis, Growth Factors, 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Annuity Platform market was valued at USD 3.7 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 13.0 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 16.0%. Annuity Platform market highlights the solutions and services used by the banking and insurance companies for annuity management. Annuity is a series of payments which is made at equal intervals. These payments can be on a regular basis, weekly, monthly, quarterly or yearly. The deployment mode that is considered in the annuity platform market consists of cloud deployment, on-premise deployment, and hybrid deployment. It is deployed on the cloud provides flexibility, scalability, and availability which can be deployed on any cloud environment such as Azure or AWS. The on-premise deployment of the annuity platform provides added security with the presence of data centre and virtual network deployed. The hybrid deployment mode offers the best of both clod and on-premise deployment mode. The changing nature of annuity and the rising cost of the compliance management is the driving the growth for the market.

Going ahead, the Annuity Platform market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

Some of the key players in the Annuity Platform market are Accenture plc., Andesa Services, Capgemini SE, Oracle Corporation, Concentrix Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Infosys Limited, EXL, FAST Technology, InsPro Technologies LLC, and Mphasis Wyde.

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the market based on types and applications. It covers the demands for the types and application and provides an in-depth regional analysis.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data have segmented the Global Annuity Platform market on the basis of application, end user and the regional outlook:

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Platform

Services Evaluation Implementation Support and maintenance Managed



Deployment Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Banking

Insurance Companies

Others

Global Annuity Platform Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global Annuity Platform market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the Annuity Platform market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

