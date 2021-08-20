Task Management Software Market Size, Trends, Revenue Share Analysis, Forecast, 2020–2027 | Reports and Data

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Task management software market was valued at USD 2.16 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.1 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8 percent. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the Task management software market. The global task management software market is driven by the ability of the software to manage workflows in a centralised manner and allocation of the tasks to the right resources. It helps in managing a certain task and maintaining a proper workflow. The technological advancements in the AI and Machine Learning offer lucrative opportunities to the vendors in the task management software market. Automation and orchestration are the new trends to watch out in the task management software market. Integration of these technologies allows better utilization of the resources at a reduced costs thereby increasing productivity and efficiency of the workforce. They provide useful insights like resources, milestones, estimation, forecasting and developments. They help in achieving goals either on a personal level or collective level. They help in sharing information as well. The report covers market characteristics, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, trends and strategies for this market. It also traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. The report offers a panoramic overview of the market to help stakeholders, investors, clients, and vendors to make informed decisions.

Market Overview:

The information communication industry is crucial component of all major sectors including BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and transportation & logistics, among other industries. Emerging technologies, advanced solutions, newer applications, and cross industry integration are some of the key few areas of interest in the ICT market.

Massive investments in ICT assets across the globe, including computer hardware, software, and internet, and broadband infrastructure is favoring the industry growth. Moreover, rise in developments across various segments such as internet, software, wireless networks, computers, social networking, and other services will positively impact the growth of the information and communication technologies market during the forecast period.

Top companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Key participants Microsoft, Evernote Corporation, Inflectra, Workfront, Wrike, Zoho, Redbooth, todo.vu, com, Smartsheet, and TimeCamp, Atlassian, Pivotal Software, RingCentral, Azendoo, and Bitrix.

Competitive Outlook:

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the ICT industry. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to bring newer and better technologies for enhanced consumer experience.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

The report segments the Task Management Software market on the basis of product types, technology, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment, thereby providing offering lucrative investment opportunities for investors, and clients.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Task management software market on the basis of type, business function, component, size, end user, and region:

Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Software

Services

Integration and Implementation Consulting Training and Support



Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

On premises

Cloud

Business Function type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Marketing

Human Resource

Finance

Others (Deployment Development and Customer Service)

Organization Size (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Large enterprises

Medium enterprises

Small businesses

End user Type

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defence

Other

Regional Analysis covers:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

