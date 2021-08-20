Application Security Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2027 | Reports and Data

The global application security market is forecast to reach USD 22.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Application security has become an absolute necessity. With the increasing number of organizations embracing the idea of developing their applications, the risks and vulnerabilities associated with the security of data have also risen. The safety and security of sensitive information is the primary concern for many businesses. This is one of the fundamental reasons why users are hesitant to share personal information online. The best examples of this are the online retail business and the credit card industry. With the emerging trend of digitalization, particularly online shopping, the Payment Card Industry (PCI) has enforced a set of guidelines and security standards to limit the cases of credit card fraud and make the process of online transactions secure.

Going ahead, the Application Security market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

Key participants include Hewlett Packard Enterprises, Veracode, IBM Corporation, Synopsys, Qualys, WhiteHat Security, Acunetix, Checkmarx, Trustwave, Rapid7, Contrast Security, High-Tech Bridge, Pradeo, SiteLock, and Fasoo, among others.

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global application security market on the basis of testing technique, component, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region:

Testing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)

Run-Time Application Self Protection (RASP)

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solution Web Application Security Mobile Application Security

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large enterprises

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Government and Defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Education

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

Global Application Security Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global Application Security market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the Application Security market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

