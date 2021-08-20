Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027 | Reports and Data

The global biometrics-as-a-service market is forecast to reach USD 11.82 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Biometric security services are an increasingly popular commercial security option. They provide advantages such as strong security through accurate validation of an organization. This authentication is based on a range of biometric qualities such as facial recognition, fingerprint scans, iris recognition, and vein pattern recognition. Biometric systems are an effective system to secure the public and private offices to keep track of attendance, authentication, access control time, and others. Biometric systems provide more accurate identification, lowering the risks of security breaches. Using such a security system, access is granted only by biological characteristics like iris scans or fingerprints, which are difficult to duplicate. Thus, the system provides more accurate information, which helps with security as well as accountability. Logging activity through a biometric system helps connect employees with specific actions or events that can be referred to in any future case of a security breach.

The information communication industry is crucial component of all major sectors including BFSI, oil and gas, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and transportation & logistics, among other industries. Emerging technologies, advanced solutions, newer applications, and cross industry integration are some of the key few areas of interest in the ICT market.

Massive investments in ICT assets across the globe, including computer hardware, software, and internet, and broadband infrastructure is favoring the industry growth. Moreover, rise in developments across various segments such as internet, software, wireless networks, computers, social networking, and other services will positively impact the growth of the information and communication technologies market during the forecast period.

Key participants include Leidos Holdings, Inc., Gemalto N.V. (3M Cogent), NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Ltd., ImageWare Systems, Inc., BioEngagable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Mobbeel Solutions, S.L.L., M2SYS Technology – KernellÓ Inc., SIC Biometrics, Precise Biometrics, BioID AG, IriTech, Inc., IDEMIA France SAS, Aware, Inc., and Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC., among others.

The report focuses on current and emerging trends in the ICT industry. Top companies in the market are focusing on R&D activities to bring newer and better technologies for enhanced consumer experience.

This report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, and recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

The report segments the Biometrics-as-a-Service market on the basis of product types, technology, applications, end-use industries, and regions among others. The report offers insights into key factors influencing the revenue growth of the segment, thereby providing offering lucrative investment opportunities for investors, and clients.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Biometrics-as-a-Service market on the basis of technology, component, applications, system type, industry vertical, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Facial Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Palm Recognition

Iris Recognition

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solutions

Services

System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Unimodal Biometric Systems

Multimodal Biometric Systems

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Site Access Control

Time Recording

Mobile Application

Web and Workplace

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Law Enforcement

Human Resources

Retail and E-commerce

IT and Telecommunication

Banking, Financial services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

