Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027 | Reports and Data

The latest market research report published by Reports and Data, titled ‘Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market,’ is an in-depth study of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) industry and its key segments. The authors of the report have performed quantitative and qualitative analyses of the industry, focusing on the most imperative factors that influence its growth during the forecast period. Some of those factors include key market dynamics, pricing structure, product portfolios, end-use industries, regional markets, sales statistics, top manufacturers, and latest trends. The key market dynamics highlighted in the report include major market growth drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges, and threats. The latest market intelligence study offers precise market projections including forecast market share and market size in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Going ahead, the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market report precisely evaluates the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and individual growth rate, and financial positions of the leading market contenders. It further comments on the developmental scope of the established players, as well as new market entrants, over the forecast years. Advanced tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment have been used to analyze the growth mechanism of each of these players.

Some of the leading players of the industry profiled in this report include

Key participants include Apple Inc., Google, Dolbey System Inc., Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Netbase Solutions, SAS Institute Inc., Verint Systems Inc., and Amazon Web Services Inc., among others.

Robust growth of the global ICT (Information and Communications Technology) market is attributed to a wide range of factors. Rapid digitization worldwide, emergence of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics, and rising popularity of automation technologies across various industrial sectors such as automotive, agriculture, and food & beverage industries are factors pivotal to market growth. Growing penetration of smart communication devices such as smart phones and tablets, higher accessibility of the internet, development of cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), and stringent regulatory norms for safety and privacy of user data are other major factors contributing to market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global natural language processing (NLP) market on the basis of type, deployment type, services, application, industry vertical, and region:

Type Cause Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Statistical NLP

Rule-Based NLP

Hybrid NLP

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

On-Premises Deployment

Cloud-Based Deployment Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Professional Services

Managed Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Pattern & Image Recognition

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Text Analytics

Speech Analytics

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Government

Others

Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Report:

The report includes an in-depth study of the potential market growth opportunities and challenges.

It offers a detailed analysis of the major market dynamics and assesses the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value.

The report throws light on the intensely competitive ambience of the global Natural Language Processing (NLP) market and profiles each company in detail.

It lists down the various business expansion strategies implemented by the top companies operating in this market.

The report analyzes the most prominent regions of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market and estimates their respective growth rates over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Highlights of the TOC:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

5.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

5.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

5.4. Market positioning

5.5. Strategy Benchmarking

5.6. Vendor Landscape

Continue……

