Electrophysiology Devices Industry Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2026

Increasing use in diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases, introduction of new technologies and advanced mapping technologies and growing geriatric population are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Electrophysiology Devices market during the forecast period.

the global Electrophysiology Devices market was valued at USD 5055.3 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 12308.9 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6%. Electrophysiology (EP) is immensely popular due to its efficacy in terms of controlling and treating arrhythmia. Arrhythmia continues to be one of the significant cardiac disorders, preceded by sudden cardiac death (SCD), accounting for approximately 15-20% of total deaths. Electrophysiology devices are forcing their way through entrenched preferences for conventional methods to treat cardiac arrhythmia. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases caused 17.5 million deaths globally in 2012. It became the leading cause of non -communicable disease (NCD) deaths. Electrophysiology devices are cardiology specialty devices used primarily in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Thus, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost Electrophysiology Devices market growth. The rising number of sudden cardiac arrest cases is a big threat to the American population. Rising use of defibrillators has proved helpful to reduce the death rates among patients suffering from cardiac arrest outside hospitals.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Electrophysiology Devices Market:

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Bio sense Webster, Inc. (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

EP Ablation Catheters Cryoablation EP Catheters Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Irrigated-tip Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Conventional Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters Microwave Ablation Systems Laser Ablation Systems Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

EP Laboratory Devices EP X-Ray Systems 3D Mapping Systems EP Recording Systems EP Remote Steering Systems Others

EP Diagnostic Catheters Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters Steerable Diagnostic Catheters Fixed Diagnostic Catheters Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters



Access Devices

Others

Indication (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrial Flutter

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Right Atrial Tachycardia

Right Atrial Flutter

Left Atrial Flutter

Right Ventricular Tachycardia

Left Ventricular Tachycardia

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

