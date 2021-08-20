Vascular Closure Devices Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2026

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and obesity along with the increasing focus of market players on large-bore vascular closure devices are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Vascular Closure Devices during the forecast period.

the global Vascular Closure Devices market was valued at USD 731.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1266.9 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0 percent. Vascular closure devices (VCD) have emerged as an effective alternative to traditional mechanical compression for femoral artery closure and is being widely used in patients undergoing catheterization via the femoral route. These devices have the potential to reduce the time to hemostasis, facilitate early patient mobilization, reduce patient discomfort associated with prolonged bed rest, improve patient satisfaction, decrease hospital length of stay (by early mobilization and reduction of complications), and potentially reduce femoral artery complications. Vascular closure devices (VCD) are medical devices used in sealing puncture of the artery in patients who have undergone interventional procedures.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Vascular Closure Devices Market:

Tz Medical, Inc, Vasorum Ltd, Inseal Medical Ltd., Morris Innovative Inc., Essential Medical Inc., and Arstasis Inc., among others

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Active Approximators Suture Based Devices Clip-Based Devices

Passive Approximators Collagen Plugs Sealant Or Gel-Based Devices Compression Assist Devices

External Hemostasis Device

Access (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Femoral

Radial

Procedure Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Interventional Cardiology

Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Vascular Closure Devices market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Vascular Closure Devices market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

