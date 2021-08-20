Breast imaging Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Rising occurrences of breast cancer is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

The global breast imaging market is expected to reach USD 5.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Breast imaging aids to describe the lesion and checks the remainder of the breast for any secondary lesions.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer occurring in women. There were more than 2 million new cases of breast cancer in 2018. Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands are the countries with the highest rates of occurrences of breast cancer in the year 2018 across the globe. According to Global Health Estimates, WHO 2013, it is projected that more than 508,000 women deceased in 2011 owing to breast cancer. It has been found that around 50% of breast cancer cases and nearly 58% of deaths happen in less developed economies as compared to developed economies. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations. Hence, the implementation of breast imaging to screen and detect malignant cells in the human breast is driving the growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2329

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Breast Imaging Market:

Canon Inc., Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology Inc., Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies Inc., Siemens Healthineers, CMR Naviscan, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Delphinus Medical Technologies Inc., among others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2329

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Modalities Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Ionizing Breast imaging Mammography Molecular Breast Imaging (MBI) Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CET) Positron Emission Mammography (PEM)

Non-Ionizing Breast Imaging Breast Ultrasound Breast MRI Automated Whole Breast-Ultrasound Breast Thermography

Others

Patient Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Female

Male

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/breast-imaging-market

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Breast Imaging market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Breast Imaging market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2329

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and competitive landscape. Kindly get in touch with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Browse more related reports:

Pigmentation Disorders Market

PTA Balloon Catheter Market

Browse more related reports:

Wound care biologics market

lateral flow assays market