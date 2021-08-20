Infusion Pump Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

The rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in home care settings, coupled with the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The global Infusion Pump Market is forecast to reach USD 20.21 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The infusion pump market size is expected to grow because of the growing demand in the medical sector. The rising number of chronic diseases, including diabetes, gastroenterological disorders, and cancer across the world, is expected to drive the market growth. This equipment is used to transfer liquid into a patient’s body with accurate and fixed amounts. They are extensively used in hospitals and nursing homes to help the patient in a critical condition. Moreover, the high demand for infusion systems from the defense sector is anticipated to drive market growth.

Infusion pumps can be used for 2 purposes, including portable and stationary. Stationary infusion pumps are primarily driven by the demand from hospitals for the patients. Portable infusion pumps are wearable, and it can be used during traveling, giving it an additional advantage over stationary infusion pumps. The market growth of portable type is expected to escalate, that will minimize overall medical expenditure. However, the rising adoption of rental and refurbished infusion pumps is a major market restraint.

The report initially offers market introduction, market overview, product scope, market opportunities, growth prospects, risks, limitations, and key drivers. The report also covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with extensive profiling of the key competitors. It covers recent technological advancements, product developments, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships.

Key Companies in the market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, Medtronic Plc, Moog Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Avanos Medical, Inc.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Market segment analysis:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Accessories & Consumables

Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Chemotherapy/Oncology

Diabetes

Gastroenterology

Analgesia/Pain management

Hematology

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Academic & Research Institutes

Regional analysis further covers a country-wise analysis to offer insights into key trends and demands in each major country that might affect the growth of the market in the region.

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Global Infusion Pump Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

