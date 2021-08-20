colposcopes Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2027

Growing use of colposcopes in gynecology diagnosis is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

The global colposcopes market is expected to reach USD 326.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Colposcopes are generally used to scrutinize brightened, magnified view of vagina, cervix, and vulva for any sign of disease.

Growing use of colposcopes in gynecology diagnosis is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Cervical cancer is one most common causes of cancer in women, with over 500,000 new cases taking place per year across the globe. Cervical cancer is generally diagnosed between the age range of 35 years and 44 years. Approximately 15.0% of women aged above 65 years are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In 2019, over 13,000 women in the U.S. were diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer. Occurrence rates for the disease fell by over 50% between 1975 and 2015 owing partially to an increase in screening, which can detect cervical changes before becoming cancerous. Survival rates in cases of cervical cancer depend on several factors, such as the diagnosis stage of cervical cancer. When diagnosed at an early stage, the survival rate is around 92.0% for women having invasive cervical cancer is 92%.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Colposcopes Market:

Olympus, Philips Healthcare, Atmos, Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, Carl Zeiss, McKesson, Danaher, DYSIS Medical, Seiler Instrument Inc., and Alliton, among others.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Optical Colposcopes

Digital Colposcopes

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Stationary

Handheld

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Oral

Pelvic

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Colposcopes market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Colposcopes market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

