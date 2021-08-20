Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

The Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.06 billion from USD 1.23 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the growing prevalence of cardiac diseases and an associated rise in the number of cardiac surgeries performed annually around the world.

Cardiovascular diseases are one of the leading concerns of death in the world, primarily in Asian countries. Nearly 60% of the total CVD cases in the world are from the APAC region only. Increasing degradation in the lifestyle with an unhealthy lifestyle, bad eating habits, hypertension, smoking, and others are some of the key reasons leading to increasing cases of coronary artery disease, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, and other ischemic heart diseases.

The report provides extensive coverage of the supply chain, key players of the industry, consumer base, company profiles, production and consumption rate, primary applications, and other relevant data. It provides an in-depth assessment of the key companies operating in the market along with their company profiles, business overview, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global position, and business expansion plans. It also studies recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements among other. The report also provides insights into new entrants and their strategic alliances to gain a robust footing in the market.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Cardiac Surgery Instruments Market:

Becton, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dickinson and Company, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Jarvis Surgical, Inc., Symmetry Surgical Inc., Rumex International Corporation, Fehling Surgical Instruments, Inc., Surtex Instruments Ltd., Delacroix-Chevalier, and Geister Medizintechnik GmbH, among others.

The report also provides an extensive regional segmentation to offer the readers key insights into the spread of the market over key geographical regions. It covers production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, key trends, and presence of key players in each region. The report also offer a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the revenue growth of the market in each region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Instrument Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Forceps & Scissors

Clamps & Dilators

Needle Holders & Needles

Retractors & Rongeurs

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Retailing

Offline Retailing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG)

Heart Valve Repair & Replacement

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD)

Pediatric Cardiac Surgery

Heart Transplant

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Cardiac Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Cardiac Surgery Instruments market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Cardiac Surgery Instruments market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

