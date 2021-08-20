Gastrointestinal devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Increasing demand for gastrointestinal devices in the online retainling business coupled with high investments in R&D of gastrointestinal devices are fueling the market growth.

The global gastrointestinal devices market is forecast to reach USD 13.54 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The gastroenterology is the branch of medical science pertaining to the health of the digestive system, or the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The gastrointestinal devices include all the equipment involved in the gastrointestinal procedures, diagnosis, treatment, analysis, testing, and others. Rising incidences of geriatric and pediatric gastroenterological disorders are some of the key reasons the market penetration for the gastrointestinal devices for the gastrointestinal procurement procedures and treatments are increasing year on year. Improving healthcare facilities in the developing regions are effectively helping in the market growth. Medical stores & brand outlet is dominating the market but a higher growth rate has been forecasted for the online retailing sub-segment.

Key Manufacturers in the Global Gastrointestinal Devices Market:

Covidien Ltd, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic PLC, and Cook Group Incorporated.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

GI Videoscopes

Biopsy Devices

Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Devices (ERCP)

Capsule Endoscopy

Endoscopic Ultrasound

Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR)

Hemostasis Devices

Others

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Dialysis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What is the market size the global Gastrointestinal Devices market is expected to reach over the forecast period? What is the expected CAGR?

What are the key segments of the market?

What are the key products and applications of the Gastrointestinal Devices market?

What factors are expected to drive and restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

