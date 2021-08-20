Positioning Beacons Market 2021 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2021-2027 | HEICO (Dukane Seacom), ACR Electronics，Inc, Garmin

“
The report titled Global Positioning Beacons Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Positioning Beacons market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Positioning Beacons market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Positioning Beacons market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Positioning Beacons market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Positioning Beacons report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Positioning Beacons report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Positioning Beacons market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Positioning Beacons market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Positioning Beacons market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Positioning Beacons market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Positioning Beacons market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
HEICO (Dukane Seacom), ACR Electronics，Inc, Garmin, Novega, Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd (MRT), GME, Orolia, Mullion, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment, HR Smith, L3 Aviation, Kinetic TechnologyInternational, Kannad, ASCOM, Life Support International, Advanced system, SLU., BlueCats, Blue Sense Networks, Estimote, Inc., Gelo, Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Kontakt, Beaconinside GmbH
Market Segmentation by Product:
Portable Type, Fixed Type
Market Segmentation by Application:
Land Used, Marine Used, Aviation Used
The Positioning Beacons Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Positioning Beacons market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Positioning Beacons market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Positioning Beacons market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Positioning Beacons industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Positioning Beacons market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Positioning Beacons market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Positioning Beacons market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Positioning Beacons Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Positioning Beacons Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Portable Type
1.2.3 Fixed Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Positioning Beacons Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Land Used
1.3.3 Marine Used
1.3.4 Aviation Used
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Positioning Beacons Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Positioning Beacons Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Positioning Beacons Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Positioning Beacons, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Positioning Beacons Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Positioning Beacons Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Positioning Beacons Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Positioning Beacons Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Positioning Beacons Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Positioning Beacons Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Positioning Beacons Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Positioning Beacons Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Positioning Beacons Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Positioning Beacons Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Positioning Beacons Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Positioning Beacons Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Positioning Beacons Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Positioning Beacons Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Positioning Beacons Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Positioning Beacons Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Positioning Beacons Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Positioning Beacons Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Positioning Beacons Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Positioning Beacons Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Positioning Beacons Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Positioning Beacons Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Positioning Beacons Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Positioning Beacons Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Positioning Beacons Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Positioning Beacons Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Positioning Beacons Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Positioning Beacons Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Positioning Beacons Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Positioning Beacons Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Positioning Beacons Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Positioning Beacons Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Positioning Beacons Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Positioning Beacons Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Positioning Beacons Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Positioning Beacons Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Positioning Beacons Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Positioning Beacons Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Positioning Beacons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 United States Positioning Beacons Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 United States Positioning Beacons Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 United States Positioning Beacons Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 United States Positioning Beacons Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Positioning Beacons Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 United States Top Positioning Beacons Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 United States Positioning Beacons Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 United States Positioning Beacons Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 United States Positioning Beacons Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 United States Positioning Beacons Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 United States Positioning Beacons Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 United States Positioning Beacons Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 United States Positioning Beacons Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States Positioning Beacons Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 United States Positioning Beacons Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 United States Positioning Beacons Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 United States Positioning Beacons Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 United States Positioning Beacons Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 United States Positioning Beacons Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 United States Positioning Beacons Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 United States Positioning Beacons Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 United States Positioning Beacons Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Positioning Beacons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Positioning Beacons Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Positioning Beacons Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Positioning Beacons Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Positioning Beacons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Positioning Beacons Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Positioning Beacons Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Positioning Beacons Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Positioning Beacons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Positioning Beacons Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Positioning Beacons Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Positioning Beacons Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Positioning Beacons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Positioning Beacons Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Positioning Beacons Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Positioning Beacons Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Positioning Beacons Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Positioning Beacons Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Positioning Beacons Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Positioning Beacons Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 HEICO (Dukane Seacom)
12.1.1 HEICO (Dukane Seacom) Corporation Information
12.1.2 HEICO (Dukane Seacom) Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 HEICO (Dukane Seacom) Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 HEICO (Dukane Seacom) Positioning Beacons Products Offered
12.1.5 HEICO (Dukane Seacom) Recent Development
12.2 ACR Electronics，Inc
12.2.1 ACR Electronics，Inc Corporation Information
12.2.2 ACR Electronics，Inc Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ACR Electronics，Inc Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 ACR Electronics，Inc Positioning Beacons Products Offered
12.2.5 ACR Electronics，Inc Recent Development
12.3 Garmin
12.3.1 Garmin Corporation Information
12.3.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Garmin Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Garmin Positioning Beacons Products Offered
12.3.5 Garmin Recent Development
12.4 Novega
12.4.1 Novega Corporation Information
12.4.2 Novega Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Novega Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Novega Positioning Beacons Products Offered
12.4.5 Novega Recent Development
12.5 Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd (MRT)
12.5.1 Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd (MRT) Corporation Information
12.5.2 Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd (MRT) Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd (MRT) Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd (MRT) Positioning Beacons Products Offered
12.5.5 Marine Rescue Technologies Ltd (MRT) Recent Development
12.6 GME
12.6.1 GME Corporation Information
12.6.2 GME Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 GME Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 GME Positioning Beacons Products Offered
12.6.5 GME Recent Development
12.7 Orolia
12.7.1 Orolia Corporation Information
12.7.2 Orolia Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Orolia Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Orolia Positioning Beacons Products Offered
12.7.5 Orolia Recent Development
12.8 Mullion
12.8.1 Mullion Corporation Information
12.8.2 Mullion Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Mullion Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Mullion Positioning Beacons Products Offered
12.8.5 Mullion Recent Development
12.9 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment
12.9.1 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Corporation Information
12.9.2 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Positioning Beacons Products Offered
12.9.5 VIKING Life-Saving Equipment Recent Development
12.10 HR Smith
12.10.1 HR Smith Corporation Information
12.10.2 HR Smith Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 HR Smith Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 HR Smith Positioning Beacons Products Offered
12.10.5 HR Smith Recent Development
12.12 Kinetic TechnologyInternational
12.12.1 Kinetic TechnologyInternational Corporation Information
12.12.2 Kinetic TechnologyInternational Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Kinetic TechnologyInternational Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Kinetic TechnologyInternational Products Offered
12.12.5 Kinetic TechnologyInternational Recent Development
12.13 Kannad
12.13.1 Kannad Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kannad Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Kannad Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Kannad Products Offered
12.13.5 Kannad Recent Development
12.14 ASCOM
12.14.1 ASCOM Corporation Information
12.14.2 ASCOM Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 ASCOM Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 ASCOM Products Offered
12.14.5 ASCOM Recent Development
12.15 Life Support International
12.15.1 Life Support International Corporation Information
12.15.2 Life Support International Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Life Support International Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Life Support International Products Offered
12.15.5 Life Support International Recent Development
12.16 Advanced system
12.16.1 Advanced system Corporation Information
12.16.2 Advanced system Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Advanced system Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Advanced system Products Offered
12.16.5 Advanced system Recent Development
12.17 SLU.
12.17.1 SLU. Corporation Information
12.17.2 SLU. Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 SLU. Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 SLU. Products Offered
12.17.5 SLU. Recent Development
12.18 BlueCats
12.18.1 BlueCats Corporation Information
12.18.2 BlueCats Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 BlueCats Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 BlueCats Products Offered
12.18.5 BlueCats Recent Development
12.19 Blue Sense Networks
12.19.1 Blue Sense Networks Corporation Information
12.19.2 Blue Sense Networks Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 Blue Sense Networks Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Blue Sense Networks Products Offered
12.19.5 Blue Sense Networks Recent Development
12.20 Estimote, Inc.
12.20.1 Estimote, Inc. Corporation Information
12.20.2 Estimote, Inc. Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Estimote, Inc. Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Estimote, Inc. Products Offered
12.20.5 Estimote, Inc. Recent Development
12.21 Gelo
12.21.1 Gelo Corporation Information
12.21.2 Gelo Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Gelo Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Gelo Products Offered
12.21.5 Gelo Recent Development
12.22 Glimworm Beacons
12.22.1 Glimworm Beacons Corporation Information
12.22.2 Glimworm Beacons Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Glimworm Beacons Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Glimworm Beacons Products Offered
12.22.5 Glimworm Beacons Recent Development
12.23 Gimbal
12.23.1 Gimbal Corporation Information
12.23.2 Gimbal Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Gimbal Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Gimbal Products Offered
12.23.5 Gimbal Recent Development
12.24 Kontakt
12.24.1 Kontakt Corporation Information
12.24.2 Kontakt Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Kontakt Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Kontakt Products Offered
12.24.5 Kontakt Recent Development
12.25 Beaconinside GmbH
12.25.1 Beaconinside GmbH Corporation Information
12.25.2 Beaconinside GmbH Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Beaconinside GmbH Positioning Beacons Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Beaconinside GmbH Products Offered
12.25.5 Beaconinside GmbH Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Positioning Beacons Industry Trends
13.2 Positioning Beacons Market Drivers
13.3 Positioning Beacons Market Challenges
13.4 Positioning Beacons Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Positioning Beacons Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
