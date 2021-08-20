Stevia Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Products, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2026

The Global Stevia Market is forecasted to reach USD 801.7 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for natural sweeteners is increasing as consumers are moving away from sugars in search of a healthy lifestyle and natural ingredients. Stevia has been established as a healthy alternative to sugar. Growth in sports nutrition and health drinks are also fuelling the growth of the market.

Development of new products, improvement in taste and high marketing and publicity has increased the demand for the product. Regulatory constraints is a threat to the stevia market. Availability of low-calorie sweeteners is also hindering the growth of the market. In the 1970s, Morita Kagaku Kogyo Co., Ltd., a Japanese company became the first company ever to start selling Stevia commercially. Biotechnology is also marketing stevia in various forms such as liquid and powder.

Key participants include Cargill, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Purecircle Limited, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Sunwin Stevia International, Inc., S&W Seed Company, Pyure Brands LLC, Morita Kagakau Kogyo Co. Ltd., Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co. Ltd, and Evolva Holding SA, among

Further key findings from the report suggest

New innovation and discovery of sugar alternatives in food and beverage industry contribute towards the growth of the market. It holds a market share of 29% in the year 2018.

The market is segmented on the basis of types into Reb A, Reb M, Reb D, and others. Reb A holds a market share of 27% in the year 2018.

Reb A tastes less sweet and has more of a bitter aftertaste than Reb M and D, but low supply of Reb M and D is pushing the demand for Reb A in the market.

Whole Stevia leaf dominates the market with 35% of the market share in 2018. The demand for whole leaves among the food and beverage industry is fueling its demand in the market.

Dairy food products are using stevia leaves to reduce the level of health-related issues such as obesity and diabetes associated with sugar. Stevia is used as an alternative for sucrose in dairy industries.

Confectionaries are increasingly using stevia as one of their ingredients as a substitute for sugar. Based on the confection, the product helps provide sweetness, gives a crystallization texture, improves mouthfeel and also has an extended shelf life.

In beverages, stevia is used in carbonated drinks, soft drinks, juices, RTDs, and energy drinks. This segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 22% in the year 2026.

Beverage companies such as The Coca Cola and PepsioCo, Inc. have started to incorporate stevia in their drinks and are now marketed as drinks with no side effects on consumer’s health.

APAC dominates the market of Stevia. It holds a market share of 23% in the year 2018. China is the major contributor being the leading producer. The rising demand for zero-calorie products, shifting trend towards natural sweeteners and changing lifestyle is boosting the market for stevia in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Stevia Market on the basis of Extract Type, Types, Applications, End Users, Distribution Channel, and Region:

Extract Types Of Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Whole Leaf

Powdered

Liquid

Types Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Reb A

Reb M

Reb D

Others

Applications Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Beverages

Dairy Food Products

Dietary Supplements

Confectionary

Bakery

Others

End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Other Industry

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Direct Sales

Online

Retail

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



