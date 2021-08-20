Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2026

The Global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market is forecasted to reach USD 1.47 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Galacto-oligosaccharide is forecasted to grow over the forecast period owing to the rising focus in quality of food and beverage. It increases shelf life by reducing microbial contamination. GOS is stable in various other temperature ranges. Presence of low calorific value of GOS makes it suitable for use by people suffering from diabetes.

Confectionaries products, milk products, beverages, and bread uses Galacto-oligosaccharide for its low-calorie sweeteners. Nutritional content present in it is similar to that of human milk and is used for formulation in human milk thus driving the growth of the market.

Europe holds the largest market share followed by the Asia Pacific and North America regions. Investment in R&D by developed countries for the development of high purity and more efficient mixtures to fulfill the demand of the increasing population. This is forecasted to boost the market in this region during the forecast period. The shift in the trend for breakfast cereals instead of a homemade meal for health reasons is driving the market in emerging nations such as India and China.

Key participants include Yakult Honsha, Royal FrieslandCampina, Ingredion group of companies, First Milk Ltd., Taiwan Fructose, WuXi AppTec, Kowa Europe GmbH, Nissin Sugar Co., Ltd., Samyang, and Kerry Group among

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Galacto-oligosaccharide Market on the basis of Source, Formulation, Application, and Region:

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

Formulation Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Softgels

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Dairy Product

Food Supplements

Beverages

Infant Formulas

Bakery and Confectionary

Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

Further key findings from the report suggest

Urbanization and changing lifestyle, diet plans and uneven meal times are leading to the prevalence of chronic diseases. This has urged companies to invest in new products, such as Galacto-oligosaccharide.

Some of the notable trends that are affecting the market growth are the increasing interest towards higher fiber consumption, growing obesity concern, coupled with the growing trend of burning surplus calories

Dairy products hold the largest market share of 20% in the year 2018, and Bakery and Confectionary holds a market share of 14% in the year 2018.

Food supplements have an annual growth rate of 10.5% throughout the forecast period. Various food manufacturers are focusing on e-commerce to cater to the global demand.

Infant formula holds the largest market share of 24% in the year 2026 with an annual growth rate of 10.3% throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of Source, the market is segmented into Microorganisms, Plant, and Animals.

Plants sugar, certain root vegetables, and beans are some plant sources where Galacto-oligosaccharide can be derived from. Plants hold a market share of 37% in the year 2018.

On the basis of Formulation, the market is segmented into Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, and Softgels.

Powder holds the largest market share of 30% in the year 2018. Powdered Galacto-oligosaccharide is used in the infant formula extensively and hence occupies the largest market share.

Rise in awareness among consumers who are interested in adopting a healthy diet will encourage the growth of the market in the coming years.

Europe dominates the market owing to the growing old age population and increasing the manufacture of infant formula.

High research and development in the market coupled with the entry of numerous food and pharma companies into nutrition and health product developments is forecasted to boost the growth of the market

