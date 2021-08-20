Peer to Peer Lending Market Report By Product, Application, Segment, Demand And Global Forecast 2020-2026

The Peer to Peer Lending Market is forecast to grow from USD 43.16 billion in 2018 to USD 567.30billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.6 %during the forecast period. Low market risk and affordable operating cost are the major driving factor of the market.

The Peer to Peer Lending Market is forecasted to show significant growth due to the increase in implementation online application and growing demand of the technology traditional banking systems.

Peer to Peer Lending is a process of debt financing that allows different individuals to borrow and lend money using an online platform. The quantity of interest charged for P2P loans is lower than compared to the traditional prime loans. Investors gets only a portion of the loan and spread the amount of the loan across many buyers.

Some of the major key players in the market are Prosper Marketplace, Inc.(US), Upstart Network Inc. (US), Common Bond Inc (US), Funding Circle Limited (UK), Avant, Inc. (US), CircleBack Lending, Inc. (US), Social Finance Inc. (US), Peer form (US), Pave, Inc. (US), Daric Inc. (US)

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of Business, User and region:

Business Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Alternate marketplace lending

Traditional lending

User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

Small business loans

Consumer credit loans

Real estate loans

Student loans

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe Germany UK

Asia Pacific China India

Latin America Brazil

MEA

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on Business, it is divided as Alternate marketplace lending, Traditional lending. The traditional P2P model is growing on a large-scale basis, mainly in developing regions. Due to less availability of modern technologies in the region, it is enhancing numerous companies adopt the P2P model. However, the marketplace lending model is slowly spreading all over the globe and is estimated to overtake the traditional model during the next few years.

Based on User, the market is segmented as Small business loans, Consumer credit loans, Real estate loans, Student loans. A majority of students seek loan at minimal interest rates and this is usually offered by the traditional money lenders which in turn is increasing the growth of the market by 27.3 %. Student population is increasing by the day. Alternative small business lending platforms use digital tools and machines to provide credit facility to a wide range of small businesses quickly and effectively, mostly to those who have been rejected by banks. Thus, small businesses act as a major user in Peer to Peer Lending market.

The P2P Lending Market is segmented across five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. APAC isforecasted to dominate themarket with a highest share of 40%.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, application, and market scope of global Peer to Peer Lending market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities.

