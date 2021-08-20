Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Revenue Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players and Forecast, 2020–2028

The global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 21.36 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This is mainly contributed by the growth of canned and packaged food in the food and beverage industry. Increasing disposable income and increasing purchasing power, as well as the emerging wastage control of food and medicines, will drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing trade of frozen food and drugs internationally, which require constant temperature control, will also fuel the growth of the market.

Temperature controlled packaging solutions are ideal for the transport of heat sensitive products in extreme conditions, such as through prolonged periods and intense heat. They provide the end users with higher performance, more efficiency than other insulating materials, better temperature maintenance, and a reduced thickness on the sides, which reduces the volume and weight of the cold source used. However, the volatile costs of raw materials, as well as high initial investment and maintenance costs, are expected to restrain the growth of the market.

The market is segmented on the basis of product into insulated containers, insulated shippers, and refrigerants.

Insulated shippers account for the largest market share of ~45% in 2018, and is also forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The cost-effectiveness of insulated shippers will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment.

Moreover, the demand for insulated shipping services for clinical and pharmaceutical products, such as drugs, vaccines, and blood samples will boost the growth of the segment.

The market is segmented on the basis of type into active system, passive system, and hybrid system.

Passive systems account for the largest market share of ~45% in 2018.

Passive thermal systems are generally used as the packaging systems in the food & beverage industry. These systems use phase change materials (PCM) such as water or ice or dry ice. Moreover, the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of the system will also have a positive effect on the growth of the segment.

The market is segmented on the basis of services type into airways, waterways, and roadways.

Waterways account for the largest market share of ~45% in 2018.

Water transport is the cheapest and oldest form of transportation for bulky goods and cargoes.

The market is segmented on the basis of end users into food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemical & materials, and research laboratories.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market on the basis of product, type, services type, end user, and region:

Products Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Insulated containers

Insulated shippers

Refrigerants

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Active system

Passive system

Hybrid system

Services type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Airways

Waterways

Roadways

End users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Chemical & Materials

Research Laboratories

To get a holistic perspective of the market, the report also performs a comparative analysis of the market share revenue (Million USD) and market shares (%) held by the leading players, as well as a qualitative evaluation of the leading players has also been provided to decipher the market concentration rate.

Competitive Landscape:

The leading manufacturers of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions are currently implementing technologically advanced production processes to increase production efficacy and optimize product offerings. The current growth opportunities in the sector have also been scrutinized by looking at the ongoing process development of leading companies narrowed down by following the NAICS standard to examine their market position and help readers formulate lucrative expansion strategies. Every company has been examined based on gross revenue, growth rate, and profit margin to decipher the market’s historical growth over the last three years, and an in-depth assessment of prevalent strategic initiatives including, mergers & acquisitions, product launches, technological innovation, and funding activity, among other essential factors.

