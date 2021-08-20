Cannabis Based Beverages Market Size, Opportunities, Trends, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2020–2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cannabis-based beverages market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.04 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.4%. Cannabis has a mass consumer appeal around the world. Along with being used for recreational purpose, it is also used by millions of consumers medicinally. Almost all the states in the U.S have medical cannabis laws. Cannabis is legally recognized as a form of therapy or medicine for more than fifty medical conditions, including anorexia, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, arthritis, chronic epilepsy pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), cannabis is the most widely consumed drug worldwide. UNODC estimates show that roughly around 3.9 percent of the global population aged between 15–64 years, which is about 192.2 million people have used cannabis at least once in 2016. The total number of cannabis users estimated for 2016 is approximately 16 percent higher than the number estimated for 2006. Based on the cannabis use perception index, the increase in cannabis use over 2010–2016 is the greatest in countries in Africa and Asia, followed by the Americas and Europe.

Some of the key market players for this market are Coalition Brewing (USA), New Age Beverages Corporation (USA), SK Rodnik (Russia), Beverages Trade Network, Lagunitas (USA), The Supreme Cannabis Company (Canada), General Cannabis Corporation (USA), Koios Beverage Corporation (USA), Cannabis Energy Drink (Austria)

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Cannabis based Beverages industry by Constituent, by Type, by Product, by Application, by End Use and by Region:

Constituent (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Alcoholic Cannabis-Infused Beers Cannabis-Infused Wines Others

Non-Alcoholic Marijuana Elixir Marijuana Tea Cannabis Soda Cannabis Coffee & Cold Brew Cannabis Infused Vitamin based energy water



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

B2B

B2C Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Medication

Recreation

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Household

Hotels/ Restaurants/ cafes (HORECA)

Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Latin America

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cannabis is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by treating several ailments worldwide. The legalization of medical based cannabis is helping supplant opioid treatment of chronic pain. In response to the rise in the number of people consuming both alcohol and cannabis-based products, companies across the globe are looking to expand their offerings through Cannabis-based beverages

The North American region is by far the largest and most developed market for cannabis-based beverages. It made up 73.4% of the global market share in 2018

Sale of cannabis based beverages through specialty stores is also an emerging trend. Specialty stores offer a sort of guarantee to the customer that they will find what they are looking for. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3%

The online stores segment has been the most popular distribution channel in many countries such as Canada and the Netherlands due to the convenience and discretion it provides. Online stores are generally preferred over other distribution channels due to the availability of a wide range of cannabis products on the market, which may not be the case in a hypermarket or a convenience store where only a limited range of products are available

The Latin American region is a desirable target for many cannabis companies because of its robust cultivation potential and low-costs. The inexpensive costs allow businesses to sell products back for a reduced price when compared to other global marketplaces. The region is expected to grow at an appreciable CAGR during the forecast period

Many companies operating in the marketplace are undertaking strategic initiatives to augment their final demand. For example, in May 2019, Supreme Cannabis Company acquired Premium wellness company called Blissco. This acquisition will propel the brand portfolio of the company and accelerate its growth as a premium wellness focused cannabis company

Key Features of the Cannabis Based Beverages Market Report:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive dynamics.

Provides a futuristic outlook on the key market drivers and restraining factors.

A comprehensive 8-year forecast of the market and its expected growth rate and pattern.

In-depth analysis of the key product segments and application spectrum

Provides strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants to provide a competitive advantage over the other companies.

Comprehensive analysis of the key regions of the industry and provides a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the market.

