The offshore support vessel market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 20.06 billion in 2018 to USD 25.66 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.04%, from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the market is also attributed to the increase in exploration activities in ultra-deepwaters and the Arctic region, in countries such as the US, Canada, and Norway. Also, a growing focus on the European Union’s (EU) renewable energy targets for 2020 would result in increasing the demand for offshore wind energy in Europe. Thus, the growth in deployment of offshore wind farms would be the opportunity for the offshore support vessel market during the forecast period. Oversupply of offshore vessels act as restrain for the growth of the market during the forecast year.

Anchor-handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels constitute the largest segment of the offshore support vessel market, by type, in terms of volume as well as value. AHTS vessels are designed to provide anchor-handling and towage services and are also used for supplying deck cargo, water, fuel, dry bulk, and mud-to-oil rigs and platforms. These vessels can also be used for emergencies and are well equipped for firefighting, rescue, and oil recovery operations.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109589

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Offshore Support Vessel Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

The demand from Asia Pacific and Europe is projected to drive the market for AHTS vessels during the forecast period. Countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia increased their E&P activities in offshore areas in the recent past. Malaysia is the largest contributor to the short-term oil & gas production growth mainly due to the Kebabangan Gas Project.

Also, there is a strong support from Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), which provides approximately USD 15.6 billion a year toward capital expenditure in the oil & gas industry. Moreover, local laws have been implemented to protect the local OSV operators as PETRONAS will prioritize Malaysian-flagged vessels over foreign vessels.

The North American market is projected to be the fastest-growing market, during the forecast period, owing to the continued production and exploration activities, particularly in the US and the Gulf of Mexico. As oil prices remain stable, the North American market will grow at the highest pace, as it will witness the fastest rise in exploration and production spending in response to any future recovery in oil prices, with its well-developed offshore industry. Moreover, significant reserves and a comparatively stable political environment have further supported the growth of the offshore support vessel market in the region.

Fill This Form and get the Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-109589

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Offshore Support Vessel Market Insights by Emerging Trends, Future Growth, Top Key Players, Product Type, Revenue Analysis, Demand Forecast to 2023

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level – 35%, D-Level – 30%, Others – 35%

By Region: North America – 15%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 25%, South America – 10%, Middle East – 25%, and Africa – 5%

Research Coverage

The report provides a complete view of the offshore support vessel market across the oil & gas industry, offshore wind industry, and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as type, application, end-user, and region. Further, the report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 17

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 17

1.3.2 REGIONAL SCOPE 18

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.4 CURRENCY 19

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS 19

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/

Related Reports

Polypropylene Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

Silicone Additives Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

Material Testing Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

Marine Coatings Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

Polyethylene Wax Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

Commodity Plastics Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

Flat Glass Coatings Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

Reactive Diluents Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022

GFRP Composites Market Insights by Top Key Players, Latest Trends, Product Type, Future Growth, Revenue Forecast, Demand Forecast to 2022